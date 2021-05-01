Brexit news: UK Fisheries CEO denounces Boris Johnson’s “disastrous” failure to strike a deal | Politics | New





Jane Sandell told Sky News’ Ian King that Britain’s failure to secure a fisheries deal with Norway has led the UK to lose the rights it has held for decades. Ms Sandell also criticized the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for not listening to the UK fishing industry.

Ian King asked: “Why has the UK failed to renew the deal it had with Norway as part of its EU membership?” Ms Sandell replied: ‘Who knows? Frankly it’s a dark day, a complete shame that Defra has failed to even maintain the right the UK has had for decades, let alone the Brexit bonus . “ The Sky News presenter said: “Did they negotiate hard with the Norwegians?” The Fisheries CEO replied, “I think Defra would have us believe they were, but the result speaks for itself. READ MORE: Barnier begs Macron to listen to Brexit ‘feelings’ in France

“The Humberside regions deserve an explanation from ministers as to how it turned into such a disaster. “Frankly, if I had realized the Prime Minister’s phone number was online, I would have given him a ringtone because Defra certainly wasn’t listening to us.” Former Brexit Party MEP June Mummery was embroiled in a heated exchange with LBC’s James O’Brien over the UK government’s inability to strike a good post-Brexit deal for the UK fishing industry on Friday . During a fiery interview on LBC, June Mummery barged into James O’Brien, demanding that the radio host let her finish her point.

The former MEP replied: “Oh James, please let me finish.” Mr O’Brien said: “You don’t make sense in June.” Mrs. Mummery replied, “I know because you won’t let me get this through. “What did you want to talk about? What part of this conversation can I spend? “If we had regained control of our resources and the fish, we would be in a completely different position.”







