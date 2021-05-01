Turkey celebrates Labor Day in shadow of pandemic





ANKARA The Turkish president and senior officials celebrated Labor and Solidarity Day on Saturday. “I congratulate my colleagues, who make our country grow by sweating on May 1, Labor and Solidarity Day,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter, sharing the link of his post marking Friday. Vice President Fuat Oktay praised the workers and workers who “make the greatest contribution to the growth and development of our country” on Twitter. Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also took to Twitter to mark the day, saying: “We have been with our colleagues with all our might until today and we will continue to support them from now on. “ Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu marked the day with a message. “We congratulate all of our workers who add value to this country through their efforts,” Soylu said. May 1, or International Workers’ Day, first appeared as an event commemorating the work of workers around the world on May 1, 1886, when a group of workers in the United States staged a massive one-day strike. eight hour working day. The first official May Day celebrations in Turkey took place in 1923. As a public health measure to tackle the virus, Turkey began a full lockdown from Thursday evening until May 17. The lockdown will cover the remainder of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as well as three days of the Eid al-Fitr holiday. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







