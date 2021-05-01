Trump and Vornado Realty Trust to receive $ 617 million windfall: reports





Vornado and Trump will get $ 617 million in a $ 1.2 billion bond sale, Bloomberg reported. The payment is part of a refinancing deal for 555 California Street in San Francisco. Trump is a 30% partner of 555 California and 1290 Avenue of the Americas in New York. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former President Donald Trump could receive a multi-million dollar payment for his minority stake in a San Francisco property with Vornado Realty Trust, which on Friday sold $ 1.2 billion in bonds, according to Bloomberg.

The deal included a return of $ 617 million for the partners, Bloomberg previously reported. It was not known how much would go directly to Trump.

The Trump Organization owns around 30% ownership of office towers on both coasts through a partnership with Vornado. Together, they own 555 California Street in San Francisco and 1290 Avenue of the Americas in New York.

Up to $ 800 million of Trump’s net worth is tied up in buildings. Unlike other buildings owned by the Trump organization, the ex-president has no control over the properties he owns with Vornado.

The money raised from bond sales on Friday would be used to refinance loans and finance the construction of their three-building 555 property in California, according to Bloomberg.

Vornado is in the middle of a $ 66 million redevelopment project for 555 California and 345 Montgomery Street, another of the complex’s buildings, according to a February filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Built in 1969, the 52-story, 555-story California building was formerly known as the Bank of America Tower.

Prior to his presidency, Trump sought to cash in his stake in Vornado’s properties, Insider reported. As banks and corporations cut ties with Trump during or after his presidency, Vornado reportedly considered buying out Trump’s stake, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year.

The company is the largest owner and manager of commercial real estate in New York City.

