JAMMI appreciates regions following Presidential and Home Affairs instruction on return home ban

Liputan6.com, Jakarta The Indonesian Young Mubalig Network (JAMMI) appreciates a number of areas that prohibit the 2021 Lebaran return home. This is in line with the instructions from President Joko Widodo and the instructions from Home Secretary (Mendagri) Tito Karnavian so that every region passes regulations to ban Eid coming home to prevent transmission of Covid-19. Previously, the president had admitted that he feared that many people were still determined to return home this year.

“So once again it is very important to be careful with the return home of Lebaran, to be careful, to check, to control and to organize the return home,” he said.

“I believe that if the regional government is assisted by Forkompinda (Regional Leadership Coordination Forum), everything will immediately regulate, control the discipline of health protocols. I’m sure the increase will not be like the 93 percent of the last year, “added the president.

On a related note, the interior minister has ordered regions to make regulations to ban people returning home before Eid Al-Fitr 2021. Regional chiefs are also to enforce sanctions for residents who are willing to return home.

On various occasions, Tito has always called on the public to learn from the peak of Covid-19 cases in India and not to be reckless in the implementation of health protocols.

“Don’t be reckless, we don’t repeat, learn about the issues that exist in India,” he said.

A number of regional chiefs have responded directly to their citizens to comply with the ban on returning to their homes. Among them is the provincial government of West Sulawesi.

West Sulawesi Provincial Secretary Muhammad Idris said his party would comply with central government provisions that prohibit mass mobility.

In addition, the city government of Bandarlampung is banning residents from returning to their homes for Lebaran 2021. This ban is in line with central government recommendations from May 6 to 17. He hopes that with this ban on going home, the rate of the spread of Covid-19 in Bandar Lampung can decrease, so that he can enter the green zone.

Next, the region that officially forbids going home is the Central Java Province. Private vehicles that are not equipped with a Covid-19 task force pass are not allowed to enter Central Java during the return ban period in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 .

“Only logistics vehicles, government special purpose vehicles or private vehicles equipped with road documents to continue certain trips of the original task force (in the region) are not allowed to pass,” said the chief of staff. the Central Java Transportation Agency. , Satriyo Hidayat.

JAMMI’s national coordinator, Irfaan Sanoesi called on other regional governments to follow this no-return policy. Indeed, the positive cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia have not really calmed down. In fact, he says, if you are reckless it will increase the positive cases of Covid-19 that are spreading to remote areas.

Irfaan explained that the state of India was affected by the Covid-19 tsunami even though it had seen a slight curve for some time. However, everything changed significantly when the community was reckless and did not comply with the health program.

“Last week, the state of India is truly heartbreaking. The increase in cases in India reached 380,000 new cases in one day, and 4,645 death cases on Thursday (4/29/2021) which according to experts, these figures are much lower than the facts on the ground, ”explained Irfaan.

“What happened as a result of this outbreak? The hospital is full, while patients are lying outside the hospital, the road, even public transport,” he said. -he adds.

“Various places such as parking lots are used as impromptu locations for the cremation of bodies. Meanwhile, the gravediggers are working around the clock as the death toll keeps rising,” Irfaan continued.