State Day: Prime Minister Modi wishes good health and success in the fight against Covid 19 in Maha, Gujarat





Image Source: PTI On Saturday, the day of the founding of the state of Gujarat and Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished both states every success in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and good health for their populations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Happy State Days in Maharashtra and Gujarat on Saturday. He took to Twitter to wish states good health and success in tackling the current outbreak of COVID 19 in their respective states. He also recognized people’s historic contributions to national growth. Modi tweeted: “Today Gujarat and Maharashtra celebrate their State Days. Both states are home to exceptional people, who have made historic contributions to national growth. May these states successfully fight COVID- 19 and may the inhabitants of these states be blessed. Health. “ While Maharashtra has been hit hardest by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat has also been severely affected, like many other states in the country. Maharashtra reported 62,919 new COVID-19 cases and 828 deaths on Friday, the state health department said. The daily increase in cases was lower than Thursday’s record of 66,159, but the death toll rose from 771 the day before. On Friday, the number of cases reached 46,042,472, while the death toll rose to 68,813. Gujarat’s Covid toll reached 5,677,777 with 14,605 ​​new cases on Friday, while the death toll also climbed to 7,183 with 173 more dead. In April, Gujarat recorded 2,60,079 cases for an average of 8,669 cases per day. Read also: PM Modi visits Sis Ganj Gurudwara in Delhi; offers prayers to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Latest news from India







