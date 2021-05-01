You might not like Trump, but celebrate his accomplishments – Loveland Reporter-Herald





By Leo Wotan

The 2020 presidential election was, apparently, more a matter of dislike or even hatred of Donald Trump than of the policies he and his administration pursued.

The news media, with the exception of FOX and other conservative media, vilified Trump as soon as he announced his candidacy. For four years, they didn’t report anything positive, only negativity and criticism. They shout negativity and even blame it to this day.

The media have convinced millions of lame leftists that Trump is colluding with the Russians. They called him a fanatic without any factual basis. This constant drumbeat of lies and negativity created Trump’s inconvenience syndrome in millions of Americans, which persists to this day.

But, when Mueller’s team failed to produce any evidence to support the collusive lie, neither the media nor the Democrats apologized for the massive hoax they had inflicted on us. In fact, the media and Democrats always lie and make no apologies.

Regardless of what you might think of President Donald Trump, in just one term and under constant harassment and lies from the radical left, the press and radio / TV news, here are some of the presidency’s accomplishments. by Donald Trumps, many of whom have received little to no media coverage from Trump haters. These achievements also fulfilled President Trump’s campaign promises.

The tax reform plan. It was one of the biggest middle-class tax cuts in history (which contributed to a booming economy).

Veterans Choice Program Extension and Improvement Act. This made medical care for veterans available privately in addition to VA.

The law on the first step. This criminal justice reform freed many non-violent federal criminals deemed eligible for pardon.

The FUTURE law. This provided long-term funding for historically black colleges and universities.

Energy policies. This ensured the energy independence of the United States.

Low gasoline prices and low energy prices. Adjusted for inflation, we had the lowest gas prices in decades, saving billions of US dollars in fuel.

Best economy ever. We had the most working Americans and the most employed women, people of color and youth of all time.

End military involvement in endless wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. It saved lives and hundreds of billions of dollars (angering the Deep State).

Confront China. Exposed and confronted with China’s espionage, the theft of our intellectual property, the hacking of our vital secrets and the efforts to conquer world domination.

Embassy of the United States in Jerusalem. Relocating the embassy to Jerusalem, keeping a 40-year promise and saving hundreds of millions of dollars by purchasing and renovating an existing building instead of building a billion-dollar edifice.

Middle East Peace Treaties. Those treaties were between Israel and at least two or even three Arab states, for the first time in nearly 25 years, for which it was nominated for two Nobel Peace Prizes.

Fiscal and monetary policies. These brought big companies, big manufacturing industries and billions of dollars from overseas back to the United States.

The border wall. This has helped secure our southwest border to deter illegal entry, human trafficking, sex trade, and drug trafficking by Mexican cartels.

Increased control of our southern border. Creation of agreements with Mexico and Guatemala to put an end to human trafficking, drug trafficking and the enrichment of criminal cartels.

Support our military. He strengthened it and increased its funding.

Defend Russia and China. Trump got them to adhere to the terms of treaties and tariffs for the first time in years.

Defend our police forces.

End the stupid Iranian nuclear deal. The deal had allowed Iran to enrich uranium to weapons grade after 10 years and gave Iran more than $ 100 billion.

Release of the Paris Climate Agreement. This agreement would have given part of our sovereignty to European bureaucrats. We would be required to pay hundreds of millions of dollars a year to support the bureaucracy, while Russia, India and China would pay much less and not be forced to follow the deal for decades.

If anyone thinks any of these policies are harming our country, or if what I said above is wrong in any way, please write with your facts and argue otherwise. When you do, please also indicate, with factual backing, what policies President Biden has implemented to help our country.

Leo Wotan is a lawyer with Wotan & Associates and resides in Loveland.

