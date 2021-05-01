It’s been 10 years since Barack Obama and Seth Meyers roasted Donald Trump





Friday marked 10 years to the day since then President Barack Obama and comedian Seth Meyers roasted then-businessman and reality TV personality Donald Trump at the 2011 Association of White House correspondents.

Some key Trump allies and commentators have suggested the gags prompted Trump to run for office in 2016. Trump, however, rejected the suggestion.

Obama on April 30, 2011, mocked the rumored White House race Trump (which he had been touting for over 30 years) and tore Trumps apart by pushing the racist birther conspiracy theory with a crack on the publication of his official birth video with a clip of The Lion King.

No one is happier, no one is more proud to end this birth certificate issue than the Donald, Obama continued. And that’s because he can finally focus on the issues that matter, like: Did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?

Meyers, then editor-in-chief of Saturday Night Live, also poked fun at Trump with a barrage of gags in turn as a guest comedian at the dinners.

Donald Trump said he would run for President as a Republican which is surprising since I just assumed he was posing as a joke he cracked up like a zinger later adding Donald Trump owns of the Miss USA pageant, which is ideal for Republicans. because it will simplify their search for a vice president.

Trump’s allies have previously claimed that the gags prompted Trump to enter national politics. Meyers himself in 2017 joked about the kick in the hornet’s nest, claiming it was the night he decided to run.

Trump, however, denied this claim.

The president was making jokes on me, he told the Washington Post. I was having a good time. I was so honored. I was really very honored. And honestly, he delivered them well.

Meyers’ routine, however, was too mean, out of order, said Trump, who before and throughout his presidency has used Twitter to hurl insults and demean his political enemies. He was permanently banned from the social media platform in January following his incitement to the deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol.

There are many reasons I run, Trump added five years ago. But this is not one of them.

