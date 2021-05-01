150,000 doses of Russian vaccine against Sputnik V on the way to Hyderabad

A shipment of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine is on its way to Hyderabad from Moscow and the first batch of 150,000 doses is expected to arrive later Saturday and three million more doses are expected to land this month.

According to diplomats based in Moscow and New Delhi, the flight carrying 150,000 doses of the preventive vaccine left the Russian coast this morning and will be handed over to Dr. Reddys’ laboratories. Before doses are handed in for vaccination, India’s Russian vaccine partner will seek mandatory approval from the Central Medicines Laboratory, Kasauli.

Sputnik V is based on human adenoviral vectors, is one of three vaccines (the other two are Pfizer and Moderna) that are over 90% effective against coronavirus disease, which is caused by SARS-CoV- 2. It received regulatory approval or restricted use authorization in India on April 12. The two-dose vaccine, which is to be administered 21 days apart, was developed by the Gamaleya National Institute for Epidemiology and Microbiology and is supported by the Russian ruler. wealth fund, Russian Direct Investment Fund or RDIF.

According to officials, around five million filled and finished bottles of Sputnik V will arrive in a container from Russia in June and more than 10 million vaccines in July. New Delhi has asked Moscow to increase its vaccine supply because it wants to vaccinate as many Indians as possible as soon as possible.

Delivery of the Sputnik V vaccine began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a long conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 28. Moscow-based diplomats say the conversation has been very warm between the two leaders, with Russia standing by India’s side in this hour of national. crisis.