Politics
150,000 doses of Russian vaccine against Sputnik V on the way to Hyderabad
The Sputnik V vaccine will only be distributed after obtaining mandatory regulatory approval from the Central Medicines Laboratory, Kasauli.
Through Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
POSTED ON MAY 01, 2021 12:25 IST
A shipment of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine is on its way to Hyderabad from Moscow and the first batch of 150,000 doses is expected to arrive later Saturday and three million more doses are expected to land this month.
According to diplomats based in Moscow and New Delhi, the flight carrying 150,000 doses of the preventive vaccine left the Russian coast this morning and will be handed over to Dr. Reddys’ laboratories. Before doses are handed in for vaccination, India’s Russian vaccine partner will seek mandatory approval from the Central Medicines Laboratory, Kasauli.
Read also | Sputnik-V dose gap may be increased, manufacturers say
Sputnik V is based on human adenoviral vectors, is one of three vaccines (the other two are Pfizer and Moderna) that are over 90% effective against coronavirus disease, which is caused by SARS-CoV- 2. It received regulatory approval or restricted use authorization in India on April 12. The two-dose vaccine, which is to be administered 21 days apart, was developed by the Gamaleya National Institute for Epidemiology and Microbiology and is supported by the Russian ruler. wealth fund, Russian Direct Investment Fund or RDIF.
According to officials, around five million filled and finished bottles of Sputnik V will arrive in a container from Russia in June and more than 10 million vaccines in July. New Delhi has asked Moscow to increase its vaccine supply because it wants to vaccinate as many Indians as possible as soon as possible.
Delivery of the Sputnik V vaccine began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a long conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 28. Moscow-based diplomats say the conversation has been very warm between the two leaders, with Russia standing by India’s side in this hour of national. crisis.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]