The new economy on Saturday: China may not beat the United States after all

US President Joe Biden must have a pretty good idea of ​​the mind of his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, who has spent more time with him over the years. than any other world leader.

“He and others – the autocrats – think democracy cannot compete 21st century with autocracies, because it takes too long to get consensus, ”Biden said in a joint session of Congress on April 28.

If this is what Xi actually believes – probably a good guess – then China leader for life is at least partly right.

Back when they were both vice presidents, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden spent a lot of time together. During a trip to the United States in 2012, Xi joined Biden at the Center for Learning International Studies in South Gate, California. Photographer: Tim Rue

This week in the new economy

Just a year ago, the world was stunned as the world’s richest nation, under the leadership of a Covid-refusing president, botched its response to the pandemic, sacrificing hundreds of thousands of lives in a combination deadly incompetence, pride and political partisanship. .

Meanwhile, it was equally evident that Xi’s swift decision to contain the virus with draconian lockdowns, general surveillance, and Mao-like social controls yielded startling results. China flattened the curve and – as Republicans vowed to forgo face masks and social distancing as Americans perished – designed a V-shaped recovery.

Yet something strange happened in the months that followed.

A little over a year after the start of its catastrophic failure (with a sudden and brutal recession), the United States has managed to resuscitate itself and is now the main engine of the world economy.

How did this sudden turnaround happen? America’s rapidly improving outlook is testament to its enduring strengths, starting with an innovative drive that has produced not one but two breakthrough vaccines in record time. Certainly, Pfizer depended on the know-how of the German company BioNTech and Moderna involving highly skilled immigrants, but both only underscore the openness and collaboration at the heart of American entrepreneurial success.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (right) applaud as President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress on April 28. Photographer: Melina Mara / AFP

By rallying his country against the “autocrats,” Biden seeks to rekindle the energy that drove post-war American ambitions. With huge agendas rivaling those of President Franklin Roosevelt, Biden targets the pandemic, the recession it has caused, and many of the deep inequalities that have long plagued America.

He offered money for education, science, roads and railways – some $ 4 trillion in addition to the combined estimated $ 6 trillion in emergency relief. That’s more than America has spent on all of its conflicts overseas since World War I, and it signals an astonishing role reversal. In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, it was China’s colossal spending on infrastructure that saved the global economy. Now America is kicking the money.

Certainly, the Chinese economy is also humming, but Xi and his advisers spend more time battling his lingering vulnerabilities.

Growing debt limits their options. More fundamentally, the Chinese state disagrees with its main contractors. It becomes clear that the regulatory assault on Jack Ma’s digital empire, which is now spreading across the Chinese tech landscape, is more than just an anti-monopoly: data is power, and the Party-State does not trust private companies. to control it.

For Xi, however, these dilemmas are overshadowed by a challenge over which he has almost no control: demographics. This week brought surprising claims that China’s population may have started to decline. This is huge news so true.

But even if not, the trend is clear: China’s strict birth control measures have backfired disastrously. If the Chinese population hasn’t peaked, it likely will soon, acting as a long-term drag on investment and growth. Indeed, tables may turn on conventional wisdom regarding the coming decades.

At some point in ten or twenty years, James Liang, an economist at Peking University, told the Economist, America “will take back the leadership and China will never catch up. “

Biden also seems confident about the outcome of US-Chinese competition. “ The autocrats will not win the future, ”the Democrat told Congress on Wednesday. “We will do it.”

This is by no means a given, of course. A growing danger is that coronavirus mutations could bypass the current crop of vaccines. Inflation could take off, reversing the US recovery. And it is always possible that the factions within the Democratic Party could erupt over Biden’s multibillion-dollar spending plans.

Chloe Zhao arrives at the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25 in Los Angeles. Photographer: Pool / Getty Images North America

Yet at least the US president seems confident. This is more than one could say about the Chinese administration when it reacted to the fact that a woman born in Beijing was honored by Hollywood, of all things.

Chloe Zhao made history as the first woman of color to win the Oscar for Best Director for “ Nomadland. Zhao lightly criticized China (“there are lies everywhere,” she told a 2013 interviewer), so Chinese censors canceled the Academy Awards, including her acceptance speech.

In it, Zhao recited a line from a classical Chinese text, saying, “People at birth are inherently good.”

