US Senators Lobby Bill To Impose Sanctions On Turkey For Its Human Rights Record

A group of prominent Democratic senators on Friday reintroduced a bill that would impose US sanctions on the Turkish government if it does not take action to address its deteriorating human rights record.

Edward Markey, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced the move in the Senate, which could lead President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on Turkey.

The bill would focus on Turkish government officials found responsible for detaining prisoners of conscience and political prisoners, politically motivated detention of journalists, restricting freedom of expression via social media and other gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.

The 19-page invoice accuses Ankara of detaining tens of thousands of people and cracking down on political freedoms under the pretext of investigating the July 2016 coup attempt.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had imposed a state of emergency until 2018. But the government continued the detentions, jailing journalists, dissidents and opposition politicians.

According to the non-governmental organization Committee to Protect Journalists, Turkey was the second largest jailer of journalists in the world in 2020.

The bill directs the US Secretary of State to provide assistance to civil society organizations in Turkey working to free political prisoners.

He calls on Ankara to take steps to dramatically improve the dire climate for journalists and end its ongoing crackdown on free expression on the internet, including repealing or amending laws that allow the government to block a website or remove content. website content “.

The bill states that the Turkish government must end the indiscriminate detention and prosecution of lawyers, judges and prosecutors and fulfill its obligations under international agreements.

If these measures are not implemented, the senators write in the legislation, the president will impose sanctions in accordance with the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and the Khashoggi ban.

It also states that the Treasury Department should then order major international financial institutions to oppose any loan, grant, policy or strategy determined to allow the Turkish government to violate the human rights of its citizens.

President Erdogans’ free pass to Trump’s White House to commit abuse has officially expired. My legislation with @RonWyden and @SenJeffMerkley makes it clear that President Biden must use all diplomatic tools to hold the Erdogan government accountable.https://t.co/ker7Y54wsz Ed Markey (enSenMarkey)

April 30, 2021

President Erdogans passes free of the [Donald] Trump’s White House for committing abuse has officially expired, Mr. Markey said.

Rana Abtar, an American analyst who follows Congress, said it was no surprise the bill was reintroduced.

This is a Democratic bill that did not pass when Republicans had a majority in 2017 and 2019, that has changed now, Ms Abtar said. The National.

Democrats narrowly regained control of the Senate in the 2020 election.

Ms Abtar described the bill as in line with the general US mood towards Turkey, which increasingly emphasizes issues of human rights and political freedoms under Mr. Biden.

This bill has all the necessary elements to garner bipartisan support, but leaders in the Democratic Senate will likely follow the White House’s lead in pushing it forward, Abtar said.

Mr Biden angered Mr Erdogan last week by acknowledging the Ottoman-era killings of ethnic Armenians as genocide.

The two leaders are expected to meet on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels next month.