Workers protest Indonesian labor laws at May Day rallies Joko Widodo Indonesia Constitutional Court Makassar Police Jakarta





Indonesian workers celebrated International Labor Day on Saturday with far fewer marches due to coronavirus restrictions, but thousands still expressed their anger over a new law they say undermines their rights and rights. their well-being. About 50,000 workers from 3,000 companies and factories were expected to participate in the traditional May Day marches in 200 cities and districts of Southeast Asia’s largest economy, said Said Iqbal, chairman of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions. However, most gatherings take place outside of factories or company complexes with strict health protocols, Iqbal said. Authorities in the capital, Jakarta, the epicenter of the national outbreak, have warned labor groups to respect social distancing and other measures, which would drastically reduce crowds, the police spokesman said. Jakarta, Yusri Yunus. We will take strict action against those who violate health protocols at the May 1 mass rally, Yunus said, adding that more than 6,300 police officers have been deployed to secure the capital. advised Enraged by the new job creation law, several hundred workers gathered near the national monument, waving colorful flags from groups of workers and banners with demands. Others have laid grave figures in the streets to symbolize their hopeless and uncertain future under the new law. The job creation law has incredibly buried our hope for a better future, said Riden Hatam Aziz, one of the organizers. They then marched towards the Constitutional Court and near the precincts of the presidential palace to demand the repeal of the legislation. Protesters say the law will hurt workers by reducing severance pay, removing restrictions on manual labor for foreign workers, increasing the use of outsourcing and converting monthly wages to hourly wages. President Joko Widodo signed the law in November despite days of protests in many Indonesian cities that turned violent weeks earlier. The law amended 77 previous laws and aimed to improve bureaucratic efficiency as part of the Widodos administration’s efforts to attract more investment. The Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions and dozens of other organizations have filed a lawsuit against the job creation law with the Constitutional Court. The difficult situation could lead to more strikes and protests this year, Iqbal said. TV reports showed hundreds of workers gathering in several other towns, including Makassar. They called for an increase in the minimum wage and relaxed outsourcing rules. ____ Associated Press reporter Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to the report.

