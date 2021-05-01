Florida presents itself as an electoral model, but clashes remain Donald Trump Republicans Georgia Florida Democrats





In a state notorious for election night fiascoes, Florida’s handling of the November presidential poll has been hailed as a sign that it has finally done it right. Despite this, Florida Republicans have drafted new rules on postal voting, drop boxes and ballot processing that spark an outcry.

Even as Florida basks in the glow of its chaos-free election night, its GOP-controlled legislature, still troubled by unproven November fraud allegations, responded by drafting voting changes that alarm Democrats and Democrats alike. voters’ rights advocates.

Florida lawmakers on Thursday passed an election bill that may be a long way from a radical rewrite of voting rules. But the proposal is expected to become law soon and helps fuel a national debate on electoral integrity in some of the presidential battlefield states most crucial.

It is part of a wave of GOP-backed election bills being debated across the country after former President Donald Trump fueled false claims that the fraud led to his 2020 election defeat. Opponents say that such measures would disproportionately deprive voters of color, a complaint raised last month in neighboring Georgia where GOP-led post-election voting changes sparked an uproar. The refrains of Don’t Georgia my Florida resonated among Democrats in the Sunshine State.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate for re-election next year, has said he will sign the Florida bill.

advised

We were proud of the election we led, but obviously we want to stay one step ahead, DeSantis said on Friday. I don’t know when they will send it to me but obviously it is something that I approve of and that I will sign it.

Republicans have described their proposal as a safeguard against fraud, limiting when the ballot boxes can be used and who can collect the ballots and how much. To protect against what is known as the harvesting of ballots, an Electoral Good Samaritan can only collect and return the ballots from the immediate family and no more than two from unrelated people.

This would add another layer of security by requiring identification, possibly a partial Social Security number, to the usually routine process of changing voter registration information.

Republicans point to an incident last fall when a Florida man was arrested for altering the governor’s voter registration register without permission.

And under the new rules, drop boxes would only be available when polling stations and early voting sites are open – with mandatory monitoring.

We have looked across the country and we have seen things where the ballot boxes can be tampered with, said GOP State Senator Travis Hutson, who helped push the bill forward. Florida election officials noted, however, that they were not aware of any widespread drop-box issues in their state.

Florida is pushing for more voters to vote early or by mail, meaning polling day lines were shorter than usual. And even among a widely divided electorate where emotions were running high, no significant issues were reported at its advance poll sites or on election day.

Fearing the coronavirus pandemic would drive voters away on election day, Democrats campaigned particularly hard to get more of their base to vote by mail or drop them off in drop boxes, some of which are available around the clock. .

Opponents call the new Floridas legislation a partisan attempt to reclaim the advantage lost by the GOPs by voting by mail in Florida.

More than 11 million Floridians voted in November, a record 4.8 million of them by mail. While Trump won Florida by about 3%, the Democratic advantage in the absentee vote has been worrying for many Republicans.

In the end, the Florida Democrats edged out Republicans by mail by an additional 680,000 absent votes.

This has Democrats skeptical of their GOP counterparts.

Is the priority to make voting more difficult for Floridians? Could it be because Democrats have turned out in historic numbers using postal voting? Democratic state senator Annette Taddeo asked.

Democrats are calling for the addition of new identity requirements to Republicans’ deliberate attempts to make the electoral process more inconvenient for black and inexperienced voters, as well as those who may have difficulty getting to a polling station.

The bill is different, but it still has barriers and hurdles for our people with disabilities, our seniors and our communities of color, said Representative Tracie Davis, a Democrat who served as Deputy Chief Electoral Officer for Duval County. .

State Senator Joe Gruters, who chairs the President of the Florida Republican Party, argues that the proposals are only fine-tuning acts to ensure the integrity of the system, “adding during the debates in the room that this does nothing to suppress the vote.

The governor’s signature would also extend a no-influence zone 50 meters around the polling stations. And election officials should let candidates and other observers witness certain key moments of election night in the ballot processing process. Any violation could result in heavy fines.

Democrats accused Republicans of creating shadow problems to justify the changes.

A group representing the state’s 67 county election officials never called for any of the changes, but its leader said his colleagues would strictly follow any new requirements set out in the law.

After days of debate, we hope the initial and unnecessary call for electoral reform will not undermine the well-deserved confidence in 2020, said Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County Election Supervisor and Chairman of Florida Election Supervisors .

Latimer had called for wider use of ballot boxes, even as Republicans reduced their use to the same times when early voting sites and polling stations are open. He said the legislation makes it more difficult to request and return postal ballots.

We should be looking for cost effective ways to expand their use, including the use of 24 hour secure drop boxes with camera surveillance. Instead, the new law prohibits this, Latimer said.

Susan MacManus, professor emeritus of politics at the University of South Florida, predicted that lawsuits would be inevitable once the election bill becomes law.

It’s very complex and has many elements, MacManus said of the Republicans drafted bill. When one party is in full control, the other party is always wary of motives. ”

