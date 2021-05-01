Prime Minister Imran Khan calls on opposition for electoral reforms after NA-249 by-ballots





Prime Minister Imran Khan. PID / file

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged opposition parties to electoral reforms after all parties, which took part in Karachi’s NA-249 by-ballots on April 29, began claiming the election was rigged with the exception of the winning party, the PPP.

The prime minister said in partial polls, despite a low turnout, all parties were crying out loud and calling for rigging. He reminded people that the same thing had happened in the recent Daska NA-75 by-elections and in the Senate elections.

“In fact, apart from the 1970 elections, in every election the allegations of rigging have raised doubts about the credibility of the election results,” the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

Returning to the 2013 general election, he said there were as many as “2013, there were 133 NA constituency disputes before the elections.[tion] law courts “.

The prime minister said his party had demanded a review of only four of the 133 ridings and that “four rigging has been put in place.”

“But it took us a year and a 126-day dharna (sit-in) to get a judicial commission that found more than 40 faults in the conduct of the elections,” the prime minister said.

However, despite all efforts, the prime minister said that no “substantive” reforms had been put in place, as he noted that the use of technology and electronic voting machines (EVMs) were the only answer to “recover the credibility of the elections”.

“I invite the opposition to sit down with us and choose from among the EVM models we have to restore the credibility of our elections,” he said.

Referring to the US presidential elections to support his case, he said: “[Former US president] Trump’s team went out of their way to challenge the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, but as technology was used in the electoral process, no irregularities were found. “

The Prime Minister has said for a year that the federal government is asking the opposition to cooperate with it and help it reform the current electoral system.

“Our government is determined and we will implement reforms in our electoral system through the use of technology to bring transparency and credibility to our elections and strengthen our democracy,” added the Prime Minister.

‘Rejected’

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, responding quickly to the Prime Minister’s tweets, said the party accused of rigging the Daska election was her own and claimed the PTI tried to “run away from re-election” .

“The party accused of rigging Daska was yours, but awam (the people) made you bite the dust TWICE despite your efforts to flee re-election,” she said.

Jibing the prime minister, Maryam said her party “came last in NA-249, so you don’t have to worry and please don’t try to sound relevant.”

“You have been REJECTED time and time again. Resign, ”she asked.

ECP accepts the recount request

Shortly after the Prime Minister’s tweets, PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail’s request for a recount of the votes after the April 29 by-election in constituency NA-249 was accepted by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP ).

Ismail had written a letter to the chief electoral commissioner requesting a recount of the votes in NA-249.

The PML-N also asked the ECP to conduct a forensic audit of the votes in constituency NA-249.

In his letter, Ismail wrote that the presidents of 34 polling stations did not have WhatsApp results.

Ismail said the party “did not receive results from more than 30 polling stations.”

“We are very concerned about the behavior of some presidents,” he added.

He argued that many Form 45s were unsigned and that the counting of votes on the Form 45 given to the party is different from the forms issued by the Returning Officer (RO), which were not provided to them.

The PML-N leader said the RO was not following the law and conducting a vote recount despite the slight difference in votes.

He further claimed in the letter that the DS did not provide the party with the summary of polling station results and did not provide a receipt of the time the results were received via WhatsApp. .

With these concerns in mind, Ismail asked the CEC to prevent the PCE from finalizing the results and ordering a recount of the votes at all polling stations in NA-249.

PPP leader Saeed Ghani, meanwhile, said the PML-N should ask the ECP for a recount of the votes and use its legal right, just as PPP will use its legal right.

NA-249 election results

The PPP won in the NA-249 by-election held in the city’s western district on Thursday, with unofficial provisional results showing a close fight between the PML-N and the PPP in the final tally.

Abdul Qadir Mandokhel of PPP collected 16,156 votes to win the seat, followed by Miftah Ismail of PML-N who obtained 15,473, according to unofficial polling station results.

Both parties had claimed victory for their candidates halfway through the count, drawing public attention as they waited for the results.

The PML-N did nothing to blame the PPP for trying to fake the result, saying it would not accept the result without challenging the PCE.

After the final tally was announced, Maryam Nawaz of the PML-N said the election was “stolen” from her party.

