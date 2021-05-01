Donald Trump’s cruel ban on trans people from joining the military is officially over





Pentagon policies that allow transgender people to serve in the U.S. military went into effect Thursday, April 30, ultimately overturning Donald Trump’s cruel and unnecessary ban.

It was the result of a standoff between administrations and a year of litigation, but in 2019 the brutal ban on former presidents officially came into effect. Closure of the ranks of the armed forces of trans people.

The ban not only sowed unease for countless trans staff, but also frustration for advocates for what was the latest in a long line of blows to LGBT + rights by Trump.

And for those trans people eager to serve, they felt like caged animals by the ban.

But in one of his first actions as president, Joe Biden quickly lifted the ban in an executive order in January, with the Pentagon issuing revised guidelines in March that would go into effect a month later.

And that moment is now.

What does the end of the trans military ban mean?

Among the new provisions, the military will now chart a course for service members to enable them to make the transition while in service.

They will no longer be fired or refused re-enrollment for being trans and will be able to serve and openly enlist in their correct gender.

Procedures for changing gender markers in databases will be added, and the Defense Health Agency, which provides uniformed health care, will offer gender-affirming health care options.

These policies are based on the conclusion that the service opened by transgender people who are subject to the same high standards and procedures as other members of the service with regard to medical fitness for duty, physical fitness, uniform standards and grooming, deployability, and retention are consistent with military service and readiness, according to department guidelines.

Importantly, the document says: All members of the service should be treated with dignity and respect.

President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon on February 10, 2021 (Alex Brandon Pool / Getty)

By restoring the protections put in place by the Obama administration, Biden has put thousands of trans service members at ease and even more ready to join them.

The story continues

According to figures from the Pentagon’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, approximately 1,000 to 8,000 soldiers are trans.

Trump blinded much of his own defense secretary as well as Republican leaders when, under pressure from conservatives in 2017, he tweeted that he was planning to ban trans troops.

The pace at which Trump announced the ban threw not only activists off guard, but his own White House. The New York Times reported at the time that officials were struggling to answer basic questions about the plan.

At the time, Trump said US forces could not afford the huge medical bills and disruption to the trans community.

In 2019, the Department of Defense estimated that the military had spent around $ 8 million on gender-affirming health since 2016 out of its $ 5,000,000.00 health budget.

Activists have sought to prevent the ban through various injunctions in federal courts, only for the Supreme Court to give it the green light.

But Biden has made repealing the ban a shining line for him throughout his campaign and his rise to the Oval Office. And his administration did just that to mark Transgender Visibility Day.

The United States Army is the largest fighting force on the planet because we are a team of volunteers who are ready to stand up and defend the rights and freedoms of all Americans, Secretary of Defense said Lloyd Austin III the same day.

And we will remain the best, most skilled team because we use the best possible talent America has to offer, regardless of gender identity.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos