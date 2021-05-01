Boris Johnson’s apartment renovation scandal and Scottish election turned politics into the worst kind of reality TV Susan Dalgety

Forget Love Island, Celebrity Big Brother or The Sewing Bee, the season’s must-see shows include Boris and Carries Makeover, where a hardworking couple renovate a 17th-century London apartment on a tight budget.

The nation was on the edge of its siege earlier this week as they watched the couple struggle to stretch their 30,000 budget to include wallpaper at 850 units. Who hasn’t spent a little more than they thought by fitting out the guest room?

Here in Scotland, viewers are treated to The Only Way is Holyrood, a hilarious fly-on-the-wall that follows the lives, loves and scandals of a group of true Scottish politicians as they fight for our vote in a few days.

Will grumpy Nic hold onto her huge lead and come out victorious after the People’s Vote on May 6? Neighborhood newbie Anas from Glasgow has shown us some of his dance moves before, but is he charming enough to beat former gym bunny Dougie R in second place?

Fans of old Willie Rennie have remained loyal to the happiest man in Scottish politics, but the return of arch-villain Alexander Al-ah-buh Salmond has been greeted with a yawn by most Holyrood-watchers. .

And the man we girls all love to hate, eco-warrior Patrick Harvie, hopes his close friendship with Nic will come in handy once the votes are counted. He might not be King of the Jungle after Thursday, but he could be eighth in line for the throne if he plays his cards right.

It might seem cheap to compare the serious job of running a country to reality TV shows where hordes of ordinary people ridicule themselves in the hopes of becoming famous for 15 minutes, but the comparison is compelling.

Reality TV is anything but real. The shows are carefully scripted and scrupulously edited to ensure there is enough drama and conflict to keep us watching, and each episode usually ends with tears. And by the end of the series, we have no idea what was wrong and what was being done. Seems familiar?

I sat speechless Tuesday night as I watched Nicola Sturgeon during the election debate on Channel 4 tell Krishnan Guru-Murthy that she was not immediately planning a second independence referendum. The government she led had released a referendum bill just six weeks earlier, on March 22. Either Sturgeons’ definition means immediately within 48 hours of winning the election, or she was less than candid about her intentions.

She was unusually open on Sunday when she admitted to the BBC Andrew Marr that the SNP had yet to determine the impact the UK’s departure would have on Scottish household incomes. Days later, she told BBC News that the independence affair was a solid and well-founded one. Confused? Not as much as Patrick Harvie seems to be talking about sex.

The Green Scots co-leader apparently doesn’t know what a woman is, believing that any man who simply identifies as a woman, while still sporting male genitalia, is a woman. He told Sky’s Adam Boulton, a trans woman, such as a black woman or a disabled woman or a Jewish woman, should not be discriminated against. Even Geordie Shore’s silliest blonde would be hesitant to confuse the lived experience of black women with someone with body dysphoria. Or if he did, he would be left on the cutting floor.

Returning to the latest episode of Boris and Carries Makeover, the fury over Carries’ alleged dismissal from the beloved John Lewis store as a nightmare sparked more outrage than reports that the Prime Minister shouted more f * ***** lockdowns left bodies piling up by the thousands in response to a call for tighter Covid restrictions. You can kill our grandmother but dare not insult our taste for table lamps, seems to be the message of a nation addicted to great designs.

This transformation of reality TV and politics that reached a terrifying climax in America when The Apprentice star Donald Trump was elected president may offer a lot of fun content for social media, but it has irrevocably changed the way we see our leaders.

Just as reality TV has transformed popular culture over the past two decades, it has changed our expectations of politicians. We want the populists to entertain us, and if that means they’re bending the truth a bit, that’s a price to pay for the show. Johnson might be a liar jester, but he’s such a character, look at his silly hair, the audience laughs as his party ratings continue to rise.

Sturgeon might not have a clue of the economy, and we’ll all be worse off if we leave the UK, but you can tell she loves Scotland and works so hard , chorus her loyal fans, because she remains firmly in the number. a location.

Just as it’s not possible to go back to four TV channels and VHS tapes, we seem stuck with the politics of reality TV. But if life is to imitate art, then why can’t our politics be less like The Masked Singer and more like The Repair Shop?

Under the gentle but watchful eye of presenter Jay Blades, experts take much-loved but badly broken items and painstakingly restore them to their former glory, often resulting in something better than the original. No reparation is too difficult, no possession of the family, however dilapidated, deemed unworthy of attention. And nothing is done for a cheap laugh or a throwaway title.

Imagine if that same expertise, knowledge and care were provided to our national health service, our schools, our UK. Now that would be a reality show to watch.

