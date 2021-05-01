PARIS Workers and union leaders dusted megaphones and flags that remained rolled up during coronavirus lockouts for the noisy May Day marches.

In countries that mark May 1 as International Labor Day, workers on Saturday demanded increased labor protection and financial support amid the pandemic that has impacted workplaces and economies.

In Turkey and the Philippines, police cracked down on May 1 protests, imposing virus locks.

For union leaders, the annual celebration of workers’ rights was a test of their ability to mobilize people in the face of pandemics of deep disruption.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

India sets another record with more than 400,000 daily virus cases

Vaccination campaign begins amid virus outbreak Syria held by rebels

