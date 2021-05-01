Republican Latino support for Trump still strong in Florida





MIAMI Three months after Joe Bidens began his presidency, enthusiasm for his predecessor is still strong among Latino Republicans in Florida.

The Patriotas con Trump, or Patriots with Trump, based in South Florida, have held several rallies outside of Mar-a-Lago, members messaging all day in their WhatsApp group and a small group of 10 meets regularly to think about ways to recruit more members. and help get Republicans elected in 2022. They also look to 2024.

We’re Republicans, but what we really love is what Trump promotes, said Laureano Chileuitt, the group’s leader. A physician, Chileuitt practiced neurosurgery in his native Colombia until his arrival in the United States in 2001.

That’s why we think of him as our caudillo, said Chileuitt, using the Spanish word for strongman. Although the term has a negative connotation in the United States, this is not the case for Chileuitt: it simply means that he is the leader, like Uribe, he said, referring to lvaro Uribe, the former right-wing president of Colombia. We are anti-globalization and anti-communism.

Polarizing politics in Latin America, more options in conservative Spanish-language media, the presence of the Trump family in Florida, and a state governor who remains a close ally of the former president are fueling this enthusiasm.

Today, many in Miami still talk about Trump as often as they did when he was president. Like Patriotas con Trump, many small grassroots groups that arose during the election period are still active.

Trump hasn’t lost much support in this community, said Eduardo Gamarra, a political scientist at Florida International University, after conducting a poll for a private client.

Trump and Republicans made substantial gains among these groups in the 2020 election. The biggest shift towards Republicans was among non-Cuban and non-Puerto Rican Latinos, and that’s where much of the focus is focused. enthusiasm now.

The strong influence of Latin America

The ongoing crisis in Venezuela, the human rights situation in Nicaraguas, the return of Argentines to left-wing populism and the second-round elections in Perus, with a socialist leading in the polls, influence all Latinos here and focus more on Trump.

While few Latinos cite U.S. foreign policy when asked about voting preferences, Gamarra finds that Florida communities are influenced by politics in their home country.

Trump is viewed by his international supporters, especially in Latin America, as a key ally in the anti-Communist struggle. And in a state where Latinos have a strong bond with family and friends across the country, the bond between Trump and supporters of the Latin American right grows stronger.

A glaring example is the political polarization of Colombia ahead of the next presidential elections scheduled six months before the midterm elections in the United States and its effects on Colombo-Americans in Florida. Amid the fragile and tenuous peace deal between the government and members of the FARC, the country’s former Marxist rebel group, the internal conflict escalates. Leading the polls is left-wing presidential candidate and former insurgent Gustavo Petro.

This radicalizes the Colombian right. Colombians believe the next president will be pro-Chavez, which fits perfectly into the narrative here, Gamarra said. Because Colombians are dealing with this more directly than other groups, they are driving the conservative momentum in Miami right now.

Dominicans, although a small group in Florida, are also affected by politics in their home countries. The country’s president recently announced his intention to build a wall along the border with Haiti to help curb illegal immigration.

There is a large group of Dominicans who belong to social democratic parties in their country, but who are influenced by Trump’s conservative immigration policies, Gamarra said.

If there is unity within the Latin American left, the right is less cohesive, but it sees Trump as a partner in the fight against socialism. It compliments the narrative Republicans pushed on in 2020 and will likely continue to claim Democrats are turning too far to the left and will drive the United States to ruin.

Evangelicals and conservative media amplify movement

With social media and apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, parenting trips to Latin America and Florida are seamless. They share news articles, videos and memes. And before the November elections, they were a major source of disinformation, something that persists, perhaps with less intensity though.

In addition to politics, there is also a religious component among some of those who support Trump. Leaders of evangelical churches play an important role in conservatism in Latin America and here. This is evident in Facebook groups supporting Trump, where posts in Spanish with a religious tone are common. In focus groups, evangelical Venezuelans say they believe Trump is the chosen one and has been sent here, he is the direct voice of God, ”Gamarra said.

At least one former top Trump adviser has tried to solidify the international right, including in Latin America. Steve Bannon attempted to build a coalition of like-minded global politicians through his nationalist group, The Movement. Eduardo Bolsonaro, the lawmaker son of right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has joined the Bannons group as a representative for Latin America. At a dinner in 2020 with populist leaders from Europe and Latin America, Eduardo Verstegui, an actor who served as an advisor to the Trump White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, expressed his intention to run for president in Mexico .

At the same time, the pool of conservative media and voices has grown in recent years. The Epoch Times Media Group, a news organization established two decades ago by practitioners of Falun Gong, a Chinese spiritual practice persecuted by the Chinese government, now has a digital site in Spanish. Ahead of the 2020 election, the newspaper took a pro-Trump stance and at times pushed conspiracy theories.

Recently, El American, a conservative Latino-oriented news site available in Spanish and English, has also been launched. Its editorial board says the United States is burned by moral relativism, postmodernism, and Marxist ideas. We are in a culture war and we know how this war could end. Many of us have fled Marxism. We know that if America falls, there is no other place on earth for freedom.

In Florida, veteran reporter Marian de la Fuente, who spent years as a news anchor on Telemundo (part of NBCUniversal, parent company of NBC News), now hosts a show on Miamis America TeV with a more twist. conservative. The network’s parent company, America CV, has come under fire from Democrats for its intention to buy Radio Caracol, an AM station. Democrats say Spanish-language media in Miami is dominated by Republicans and members of the Congressional Hispanic caucus are pressuring the Federal Communications Commission to reject the deal. They accuse America CV of wanting to turn the radio station into a right-wing medium after the dismissal of a former mayor and liberal voice of the station.

Despite the enthusiasm of Latin American Republicans for the former president, some believe that while Trump will have a lasting impact on GOP politics and the culture he has established, his influence will wane over time.

“Because much of Trumpism is not so much about politics, and it is not deeply substantial, it will not have the same power as some assume,” former representative Carlos Curbelo said. , a Republican from Florida.

“In the short term, this is definitely something Republicans need to learn to deal with. Republicans will respond to some of these Trump themes and the support that still exists for him within his base,” Curbelo said, adding that for some Latinos, it is also a rejection of the shift towards the left which they perceive of the Democratic Party.

Two years after Andreina Kissane co-founded the Venezuelan-American Republican Alliance, or VARA, the focus is still on Trump.

She said Biden offering Venezuelans temporary protection status was only an attempt to attract Venezuelans. Trump continues to be the only solution to Venezuela’s problems, she said, adding that those who support Biden think only of personal solutions without understanding the danger this poses. She thinks Biden is a “puppet of the global reset and new world order agenda.”

Her group will meet next week for a panel discussion on the U.S. Constitution, religion, and the makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court, which she compared to what Venezuelan socialist leader Hugo Chvez has done with the courts as ‘he was in power.

“All we can do is stand firm in our conviction and our love for God to save our nations,” she said.

Chileuitt, along with Patriotas con Trump, grows and creates an additional group with supporters of a retirement community. The Patriotas con Trump WhatsApp chats have drawn members from as far away as Latin America, Spain and Australia.

Calling the Biden administration “communists and anarchists,” Chileuitt said for security reasons he and others put away Trump’s flags and placards. “But people are still concerned about the future of this country.”

