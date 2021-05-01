Imran orders to introduce electronic voting and purchase EVMs within six months





ISLAMABAD: With the aim of bringing a modern electronic voting system to the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the Ministry of Finance to organize funds for the purchase of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next six month.

According to sources, the PM asked the parliamentary affairs adviser and the finance ministry to raise the necessary funds within six months for the purchase of electronic voting machines.

Likewise, the Minister of Science and Technology and the Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs were urged to consult with the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to remove obstacles in this regard and to submit a report within one. month.

The Prime Minister issued instructions to remove complexities regarding the introduction of the electronic voting system in the country, while some ministers at a federal cabinet meeting expressed concerns about the security and the hack of the voting system proposed electronics, sources said.

They added that the prime minister also ordered his advisor for parliamentary affairs to consult with the President of the National Assembly and the President of the Senate and to clarify the legal obstacles regarding the introduction of the electronic voting system in the country and necessary changes in laws.

The sources said that the Federal Minister of Science and Technology and Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs have been tasked with consulting ECP and finalizing the required quantity of electronic voting machines within the next 15 days.

The Ministry of Information Technology, on the advice of the Prime Minister, had previously appointed a consultant to obtain modern technology, its security, design and other affairs in addition to auditing the NADRA system through a filter and Internet voting. And, for this, the Ministry of Finance had released 300 million rupees.

In addition, so far, several meetings of a cabinet subcommittee had been held under the chairmanship of the president to vote via the Internet.

The Prime Minister also called on the ECP to give voting rights to overseas Pakistanis by amending Article 94 of the 2017 Election Law and he gave a deadline to the ministers concerned to complete the task of eliminate legal and technical complexities in this regard.

They said an ordinance would be enacted to give overseas Pakistanis the right to vote, while an amendment to section 103 of the 2017 Election Law would also be made. A letter had already been sent to ECP by the Parliamentary Affairs Division regarding a report on the introduction of the electronic voting system. And, in its response, the ECP said its mandate regarding Internet voting is limited and that an amendment to Article 94 is needed to vote by Internet in general elections.

In addition, a bill on the amendment of article 94 and the reform of general elections is currently pending with the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs of the National Assembly.

In addition, a pilot project may be launched for the use of electronic voting machines and biometric voting machines and a report on this is also currently pending with parliament, sources said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos