Politics
China looks to domestic buyers for Golden Week boost
SHANGHAI – Che Yingjie hasn’t flown for over a year, but on Saturday she and a friend went to southern China’s Hainan Province for a three-day shopping spree.
“It’s a trip that I was so hoping for,” said Che, a guardian, who before COVID-19 usually took an annual shopping trip abroad with her friend. This time, after being vaccinated, she is targeting nine shopping malls in Hainan where domestic travelers can purchase imported goods duty-free.
“I want to get cosmetics that Shiseido is launching because international travel is still difficult,” she said, referring to the Japanese consumer goods group.
Che’s plans for the Labor Day holiday, which ends Wednesday, will provide a test for President Xi Jinping’s “dual circulation” model which calls for using China’s large domestic market to offset trade tensions with China. the United States and international economic uncertainty.
Various official tourism and shopping events kick off across the country on Saturday and the following days, in partnership with industry players, to boost private consumption.
Shanghai launches a two-month “Double Five Shopping Festival” on Saturday, with 1,900 events lined up to tap spending in food and beverage, high fashion, automobiles and household products.
International brands such as L’Oréal and LVMH are expected to launch new products, while major e-commerce platforms such as JD.com and Pinduoduo will host promotional sales.
Shanghai Disneyland celebrates its fifth anniversary with new entertainment shows, “Enchanted Storybook Castle” and “Illuminate! A Nighttime Celebration”.
All rooms at the flagship Shanghai Disneyland hotel, including the 13,750 yuan ($ 2,120) per night Sorcerer Suite, were sold from May 1 to 5, according to the resort’s website.
Chinese officials have predicted a record 250 million people will travel during the five-day break, 28% more than in 2019 before the pandemic.
Trip.com’s domestic online platform received 23% more airline bookings and 43% more hotel bookings than in the comparable period in 2019, at higher average prices, at 22 April.
“Family outings represent a much larger proportion of Labor Day vacation travel than last year,” said Fei Lu, analyst at the JD Big Data Research Institute. “We have already seen the overall structure of the tourist population and the level of consumption recover and exceed the levels of 2019”.
In Hainan, authorities are preparing for the first international exhibition of consumer products in China from May 7. The organizer aims to attract more than 1,300 brands from 69 countries and 200,000 visitors to the four-day event.
The event is part of the movement to position Hainan as the country’s hub for travel and duty-free shopping. The island’s duty-free sales are expected to exceed 60 billion yuan this year, up from 27.5 billion yuan in 2020, a provincial official said last week.
Visitors to the island rose 19% to 4.5 million people last year after the government increased the annual quota for duty-free purchases per person to 100,000 yuan, from 30,000 yuan. Smartphones and laptops were among the newly added products for tax exemption, bringing a total product category to 45, from 38.
Businesses are preparing to increase their purchases.
Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group Holding, on April 25 announced plans to launch seven weekly charter freight flights from Singapore to Hainan to meet demand for luxury goods.
“Hainan will be a top priority for Cainiao in the coming years, and we plan to open more direct freight routes to soon connect Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Europe to Hainan, ”said James Zhao, a Cainiao executive.
China’s total retail sales grew 34% per year in the first quarter of this year from a lower base destroyed by a nationwide lockdown in 2020. On a quarterly basis after seasonal adjustment, they increased by 1. 8%, reflecting consumer gloom amid sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks.
Fitch Solutions expects a “muted recovery” in private consumption in 2021, citing China’s lethargic mass vaccination campaign and declining efficacy rates of its vaccines.
“Given these two key issues, there is a growing risk that China will not achieve a sufficient level of collective immunity for its people in 2021, which would mean that social distancing measures will have to stay in place longer.” , which would have a negative impact on the recovery of the service sector and weigh on private consumption, ”Fitch wrote in an April 16 report.
The rating agency lowered China’s private consumption growth forecast in 2021 to 8%, from 10% previously.
The country had administered 244 million doses of the vaccine as of April 28, according to official data, as part of a goal to vaccinate some 560 million, or 40%, of its population of 1.4 billion by June.
