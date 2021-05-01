Progress made in diplomats’ negotiations on Iran nuclear deal





VIENNA (AP) Senior diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia and Britain made progress in talks on Saturday aimed at bringing the United States back to its landmark nuclear deal with the Iran, but said they needed more work and time to reach a future deal.

After the meeting, Russia’s senior representative Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted that members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, today noted the undoubted progress made in the Vienna talks on restoring the country. nuclear deal.

The Joint Commission will meet again at the end of next week, Ulyanov wrote. In the meantime, the experts will continue to draft elements of the future agreement.

The United States did not have a representative at the table when diplomats met in Vienna because former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the country from the deal in 2018. Trump also reinstated and increased sanctions for try to force Iran to renegotiate the pact with more concessions.

US President Joe Biden wants to join the deal, however, and an American delegation in Vienna was participating in indirect talks with Iran, with diplomats from other world powers acting as intermediaries.

The Biden administration plans to roll back some of the most stringent Trump-era sanctions in a bid to bring Iran back into compliance with the nuclear deal, according to reports from current and former U.S. officials and others familiar with the matter.

Ahead of the main talks, Ulyanov said that members of the JCPOA met in parallel with officials from the US delegation, but the Iranian delegation was not ready to meet with US diplomats.

The nuclear deal promised Iran economic incentives in return for restrictions on its nuclear program. The reimposition of US sanctions left the economy of the Islamic republics in shock. Tehran has responded by steadily increasing its violations of the agreement’s restrictions, such as increasing the purity of the uranium it enriches and its stocks, in a heretofore unsuccessful effort to put pressure on other countries. for them to ease the penalties.

The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, which it insists it does not want to do. Iran now has enough enriched uranium to make a bomb, but nowhere near the amount it had before the nuclear deal was signed.

The Vienna talks began in early April and featured several rounds of high-level talks. Panels of experts have also been working on how to resolve issues related to US sanctions and Iranian compliance, as well as the possible sequencing of the US return.

Apart from the Vienna talks, other challenges remain.

An attack suspected to have been carried out by Israel recently hit Iran’s Natanz nuclear site, causing an unknown amount of damage. Tehran retaliated by starting to enrich a small amount of uranium up to 60% purity, its highest level ever.

Grieshaber reported from Berlin.

