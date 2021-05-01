While not full, officials can be relieved that the THR is definitely liquid





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially signed Government Regulation (PP) No.63 of 2021 regarding vacation pay (THR) for civil servants (PNS). This means that officials can rest easy as the THR is definitely liquid. “I signed a PP which stipulates the provision of the THR and the 13th salary for the state apparatus, whether civil servants, CPNS, TNI, Polri and agents of the ‘State, retirees and beneficiaries of pensions, beneficiaries of benefits, “he said virtually quoted Saturday. (1/5/2021). According to him, giving THR is one of the government programs to increase the purchasing power of people in order to encourage increased consumption. With the increase in consumption, it is hoped that the economic recovery can take place quickly. “The months of Ramadan and Eid are one of the impulses to encourage the growth of public consumption which can increase economic growth,” he said. On another occasion, the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati explained that the handing over of THRs to officials would be done from D-10 to D-5 Eid in stages. The government has also prepared a budget of over 30 trillion rupees for this THR. In detail, the THR budget is IDR 7 billion for the central ASN and IDR 14.8 billion for the regional ASN and the PPPK and IDR 9 billion for retired civil servants. The THR disbursement pattern is this time the same as the previous year, which is not given in its entirety. The THR is only given by calculating the basic salary and related allowances. The attached allowance includes the family allowance, the maintenance allowance and the professional allowance or general allowance. This means that this year, the THR amount for PNS does not include performance allowances. “The THR is paid this year at the base salary and attached allowances,” he explained.

