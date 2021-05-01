Senior Military Commanders Tell Boris to Stop Persecuting British Veterans | UK | New





Yesterday senior military commanders told Boris Johnson to stop the persecution of British veterans and serving soldiers. A letter signed by three retired generals, an admiral and a former commander of British troops in Afghanistan raised particular objection to the witch hunt against veterans of Northern Ireland. The letter states: “How can it be fair to grant a blanket pardon for criminal acts committed by the IRA in Northern Ireland while persecuting these soldiers operating in favor of the laws these same IRA men have decided? to violate? “

The letter is signed by Lieutenant General Jonathon Riley, former commander of British forces in Sierra Leone, Iraq and deputy commander of NATO forces in Afghanistan; Major-General Julian Thompson, commander of the 3rd Commando Brigade in the Falklands War in 1982; Major-General Tim Cross, commander of theater troops in Iraq; Rear Admiral Roger Lane-Nott, Submarine Flag Officer; and Colonel Richard Kemp, Commander of British Forces, Afghanistan. Most are veterans from Northern Ireland. In 2019, Boris Johnson clearly promised to end the “vexatious” lawsuits against veterans. But the Overseas Operations Bill, which this week imposed a five-year deadline for prosecuting soldiers unless there is convincing new evidence, does not cover Northern Ireland. Legislation meant to tackle the so-called ‘legacy’ killings has been delayed for years amid suspicions the government is afraid to upset Republican Sinn Fein.

The letter suggests that frontline soldiers have become scapegoats for politician-approved operations. The letter says that no one can tolerate service personnel who “willfully” break the law. But he cautions: “The past five years have seen a steady stream of investigations, prosecutions and convictions of serving former servicemen for alleged wrongdoing in military theaters … We must, however, reject entirely persecution of the military for legitimate actions. taken in the performance of their duties. “In particular, we oppose prosecution for events in Northern Ireland.”

The letter highlights the plight of ‘Soldier F’ on Bloody Sunday in 1972, when British soldiers shot and killed 14 civilians during a protest march in Londonderry. The letter states: “The events of that day involved a direct chain of command – starting at the level of the Cabinet Minister and down through the high general of the province, to the local brigade commander, the commander and the commander. of company. “Yet the only person held to account is a lone corporal.”

Senior officers accuse successive governments of failing to respect the Military Pact, which promises to support military personnel in exchange for the risks they take. He states, “Natural justice alone requires that those endangered by their nation and under the command of a chain of command are entitled to the reciprocal support and protection of that nation.” The alliance, they say, “is canceled for unclear reasons.”







