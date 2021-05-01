



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Friday mentionnedthe Republic of Cyprus has never been honest in its negotiations for the reunification of the island, and that the country has not respected the referendum, in reaction to the inconclusive end of the informal discussions led by the UN in Geneva . Erdoan apparently refers to the 2004 referendum, which asked citizens to vote on a plan to reunify the island: the plan was approved by 65% ​​of voters in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), but rejected by 76% of voters in the Republic of Cyprus.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for an end to talks in Geneva in the presence of TRNC President Ersin Tatar, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. The truth is that at the end of our efforts, we have not yet found enough common ground to allow the resumption of formal negotiations, Guterres Told journalists. Guterres added that informal talks could resume in two months. “But I’m not giving up,” he added. “My program is strictly to fight for the safety and well-being of the Cypriots – Turkish Cypriots and Cypriots – who deserve to live together in peace and prosperity.” The reunification of Cyprus would see the island’s GDP increase by 7%, according to to a World Bank report. Nonetheless, it took four years for the leaders of the TRNC and Cyprus to sit down together at a negotiating table. The Crans-Montana negotiations, which lasted from 2015 to 2017, did not lead to specific results either. The informal talks in Geneva failed because each side has a non-negotiable reunification plan. Republic of Cyprus favors a bizonal, bicommunity federation – a government with federal regions that would resemble the government of Belgium. TRNC President Ersin Tatar has, since his recent election, insisted that a two-state solution is possible. Before the talks, there was a lot of talk about a two-state solution, trigger a strong rejection among the voters of the Republic of Cyrus, which was reflected in the position of Anastasiadess in Geneva. Public opinion in the Republic of Cyprus was poisoned earlier this year when Tatar announced the reopening of the Varosha region, claimed by both parties. Despite the lack of progress, some analysts saw hope for future meetings. Since this is the first meeting with all stakeholders in almost four years, it will not be a breaking point, mentionned Emre Peker, director of the risk analysis firm Eurasia Group. The UN is likely to hold a second round to continue exploring the possibilities of renewed reunification talks, even if the outlook is bleak. And since no country is going to want to be the deal breaker, that will likely materialize later this year.







