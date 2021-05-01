PM Imran Khan has a special empathy for workers: Fawad Chaudhry





Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that bringing change in the lives of the company’s workers was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s mission.

On Labor Day, Fawad Chaudhry shared his message and said the Prime Minister’s top priority is to take action to improve workers.

He said: “The steps for the development of the housing sector and the Ehsaas program are a manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strong commitment to the workers.”

“The development of work and the protection of its rights can become the guarantor of the collective development of society and of public well-being,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry, in his tweet on Saturday, said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a special empathy for workers and his heart was beating for them.

“The Employee Old Age Benefit Institution doubled the pensions of workers who also received part of the housing program,” added Fawad Chaudhry.

He said that the prosperity of the workers is our goal.

EOBI

– Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 1, 2021

In addition, on the occasion of Labor Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi, in their separate messages, reiterated the commitment to protect the rights and well-being of workers.

They also reaffirmed the commitment of governments to improve the working and living conditions of workers and to provide them with housing and educational facilities.

In his message, the president urged the country’s workers to come forward and play their part in making Pakistan a symbol of progress.

He said that on this day we reaffirm our determination to continue our efforts for the dignity of work and to praise their valiant and heroic struggle for their fundamental rights.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that since the role of workers is essential for the economic development of any country, his government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of economic progress bring prosperity to the country.

This day also gives us the opportunity to recognize the invaluable contributions of our work, he said.

He said the government also aims to develop automated and integrated systems for workers’ protection institutions to help workers.

Imran Khan added, Our government is fully aware of the challenges related to the COVID-19 situation and our policy to strike a balance between life and livelihood is aimed at enabling the workforce to have sufficient income for their families during the pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos