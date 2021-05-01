Imran Khan’s government ‘disappointed’ after European Parliament calls for revision of Pak GSP + statute





BRUSSELS: Pakistan on Friday expressed disappointment at the adoption of a resolution by the European Parliament calling for a review of Pakistan’s eligibility for General Preferences Plus (GSP +) status following a “alarming” increase in the use of blasphemy charges in the country as well as the growing number of online and offline attacks against journalists and civil society organizations.

In an official statement, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the speech by the European legislature reflected “a lack of understanding” of blasphemy laws and religious sensitivities in Pakistan and the rest of the Muslim world, Arab News reported. . a vibrant civil society, free media and an independent judiciary, which remains fully committed to the promotion and protection of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination, ”the statement said.

The resolution, which was passed on Friday, calls on the Pakistani government to “unequivocally condemn” the incitement to violence and discrimination against the country’s religious minorities. He also expresses “deep concern” at the anti-French sentiment prevailing in Pakistan, Dawn reported. The resolution came days after members of the now banned Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan (TLP) staged violent protests after the group’s leader was arrested for demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador.

Bowing to the demands of the Islamists, the Pakistani government led by Imran Khan has decided to present a resolution to the country’s parliament to expel the French ambassador.

Swedish MP Charlie Weimers, co-author of the resolution, in his speech during the last session of Parliament, cited various incidents of members of religious minorities killed or imprisoned in Pakistan on blasphemy charges. “Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, rather than defending the human rights of his citizens against false accusers, […] equated Holocaust denial and genocide with criticism of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), ”he said in his remarks.

The European Parliament “calls on the Commission and the European External Action Service (EEAS) to immediately reconsider Pakistan’s eligibility for GSP + status in the light of current events and whether there is sufficient reason to initiate proceedings temporary withdrawal of this status and of the advantages resulting therefrom and to report to the European Parliament on this matter as soon as possible ”.

In January 2014, the EU granted Pakistan Pakistani status under its flagship trade program, the General System of Preferences Plus (GSP +). The GSP + offers enhanced and preferential free trade between the EU and a small list of countries that are supposed to be among the developing countries with the best human rights record.

The EU resolution expresses particular concern over the case of couple Shagufta Kausar and Shafqat Emmanuel, who were sentenced to death for blasphemy in 2014. These accusations stemmed from the alleged disrespectful texting of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) to from a registered phone number. to Kausar to the person accusing the couple of blasphemy.

“The evidence on which the couple were convicted can be seen as deeply flawed,” he said, noting that the couple allegedly had an argument with the accuser shortly before the charges were laid. The couple are still in prison awaiting a court ruling on their appeal against their death sentence. The appeal was due to be heard in April 2020, six years after their sentencing, but has been repeatedly postponed, most recently on February 15, 2021, according to the resolution.

The resolution noted that there had been “an alarming increase” in online and offline blasphemy accusations in Pakistan over the past year, with the highest number of accusations since 1987 occurring in 2020.

Many of these allegations targeted human rights defenders, journalists, artists and the most marginalized segments. “Pakistani blasphemy laws are increasingly used for personal or political settling of scores in violation of the rights to freedom of religion and belief and of opinion and expression,” he said.

According to the resolution, the situation in Pakistan “continued to deteriorate in 2020 as the government systematically enforced blasphemy laws and failed to protect religious minorities from abuse by non-state actors, with a sharp increase in targeted killings. , cases of blasphemy, forced conversions, and hate speech against religious minorities, including Ahmadis, Shia Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Sikhs; whereas kidnappings, forced conversion to Islam, rape and forced marriage remained an imminent threat to women and children of religious minorities in 2020, especially those of the Hindu and Christian religions ”.

The resolution called on the Pakistani government to “unequivocally condemn the incitement to violence and discrimination against religious minorities in the country” and to put in place “effective procedural and institutional safeguards” to prevent the abuse of laws on blasphemy, while noting that this was demanded that no officer below the level of police superintendent should be able to investigate the charges before registering a case.

He also expressed concern about “a growing number of online and offline attacks against journalists and civil society organizations, particularly against women and the most marginalized in society”, noting that these attacks often involve false accusations of blasphemy, which can lead to physical assault. , murders, arbitrary arrests and detentions. (ANI)

comments

comments

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos