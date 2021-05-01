In April, INA claims to have reached Rs 60 trillion infrastructure investment pledge





DRAWING. Ridha DM Wirakusumah as Managing Chairman of Institute of Investment Management (LPI) or CEO of Indonesia Investment Authority (INA)

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. Indonesia needs US $ 450 billion or the equivalent of Rs.6,495 billion for infrastructure development. However, the country’s state budget (APBN) can only cover half of the infrastructure needs, which is around US $ 200 billion or around Rs 2,888 billion. Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ridha Wirakusumah said the rest of the needs have not yet been seen how to finance it. “Well, this is where hopefully we (INA) can try to help,” Ridha said, quoted by BUMN’s YouTube ministry, on Saturday (01/05). Read also: Incentive tax distributed on sugar for partners of investment management institutions Until April 2021, the INA received a commitment by signing it Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or memorandum of understanding for investment worth IDR 50 trillion against IDR 60 trillion. Despite this, Ridha could not confirm the number of investment goals the INA is expected to achieve this year. In fact, Ridha said, the investment in INA was in the form of equity, not debt. Although it may take guarantee (guarantee), the INA affects the investment in the capital balance. So there is no debt implication in there. Note, the INA or we can call it the Investment Management Institution (LPI) was officially formed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on January 27, 2021. Jokowi also appointed five INA supervisory boards, namely Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Public Enterprise Minister (BUMN) Erick Thohir. Read also: Tax relief for foreign investors investing in INA In addition, there are also Darwin Cyril Noerhadi, Yozua Makes and Haryanto Sahari, as INA supervisory board with professional background. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati explained that the establishment of the INA was necessary to create a variety of innovative financing instruments. In addition, it is hoped that INA can become an institution capable of increasing the capacity for development finance. (Suhaiela Bahfein) This article was published on Kompas.com with the title “INA Receives IDR 50 Trillion Infrastructure Investment Commitment” DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Source: Kompas.com

Editor: Yudho Winarto

