Decorating scandal engulfs Boris Johnson and puts his fiance in the spotlight

Her supporters say that as an accomplished political actor in her own right, Ms Symonds has no less right to offer advice to the Prime Minister than any other unpaid adviser and it would be wise to accept that .

And yet, others say, there are legitimate questions to be asked about Ms Symonds’ influence, which goes beyond obsessive media attention to home improvements in Downing Street. His ardent defense of animal rights is said to have contributed to the government’s decision to stop a badger cull in Derbyshire, which contradicts the advice of scientists and veterinarians.

Friends of Ms Symonds have been installed in key positions in Downing Street and, according to Mr Cummings’ account, protected by her even after proof of wrongdoing. On his blog, he claimed Mr Johnson wanted to end an investigation into the leaks after it became clear the culprit was Henry Newman, a close adviser to Ms Symonds.

Mr Cummings quoted Mr Johnson as allegedly saying to him: If Newman is confirmed to be the elusive then I will have to fire him, and that will give me very serious problems with Carrie, as they are best friends.

Downing Street has denied that Mr Johnson tried to shut down the investigation, but he did not comment on Ms Symonds’ role.

Her supporters say she has a savvy political sense and might well have aspire to a seat in Parliament had she not started a relationship with Mr Johnson. To the extent that she gives him advice, some say it helps: Dropping Mr Cummings and other diehard Brexiteers has softened the PM’s image and improved his popularity before recent ethics issues do not bring him back to his more familiar role. like a political scalawag.

She was fantastic, she is very loyal and has been very supportive, said John Whittingdale, a former culture secretary for whom Ms Symonds served as special advisor. He described her as a strongly committed Conservative and a very strong supporter of Brexit at a time when it was a less popular position.