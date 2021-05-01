Did China Buy Silent Turkeys from Uyghur Muslims?

Human rights groups in Rabat estimate One million Uyghur Muslims will be detained, tortured and exploited in Chinese detention camps.

According to statistics, around 12 million Uyghurs, mostly Muslim, live in northwest China, in the Xinjiang region. Officially known as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, it is ethnically cleansing from ethnic and religious minorities, according to human rights groups.

In addition to human rights groups, several countries have condemned the behavior of China, with the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada describing the mass targeting as genocide.

In light of recent geopolitical developments on the issue of the situation of Uyghurs on the international stage, the spotlight focuses on Muslim countries accused of remaining silent.

Turkey faces growing internal and external tensions over the Uyghur issue.

Why Turkey?

Historically, culturally and linguistically, Uyghurs share deep ties with Turkish ethnic groups in the wider region of Central and West Asia. Turkey has long served as a shelter for Uyghur refugees who say Chinese authorities are targeting them.

Studies estimate that the population of the Uyghur diaspora in Turkey now numbers between 15,000 and 50,000 individuals.

Recognizing these links, efforts are underway to support Uyghur groups. In 2015, Reuters published a report on the issue of Turkish-Uyghur refugees, noting that Turkish diplomats have even issued travel papers to help Uyghurs flee Chinese territory.

The Turkish population has also called several protests to challenge claims of abuse and violation of international law by China against the minority group.

On February 9, 2019, through a harsh government statement, Turkey criticized Beijing for violating the basic human rights of Uyghur Turks and other Muslim communities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. This has boosted public satisfaction as Turkey is one of the few countries in the Islamic world to have publicly condemned China for its actions.

Turkey is silent

Turkey’s pro-Uyghur stance has deteriorated significantly, with Turkish officials dropping the case in recent years.

Despite its occasional comments on the situation of the Uyghurs, activists and observers criticize Turkey for remaining silent about China’s transgressions on the rights of the Turkish-Muslim community in Xinjiang.

In 2015, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan surprised the public when he commented on the anti-China protests that swept through the city of Istanbul, claiming that allegations about China’s pressure on our brothers and sisters in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region lead to a sensitivity of our public, while declaring that unidentified groups aim to exploit Turkish concerns to harm Turkish-Sino relations.

According to XinhuaPresident Erdogan pledged his support for China’s territorial integrity when he arrived in the country for a visit in 2015. Erdogan said Turkey must not allow malicious forces to affect its relations with China. China.

Although Erdogan described China’s actions against the Uyghurs as genocide over a decade ago, Turkey has never officially intervened in the case.

With a growing number of countries accusing China of genocide, tension is growing among the Turkish population, which has already launched a series of protests.

Despite alleged support for the Uyghurs, Turkish officials criticized the protests, casting doubts on some of their claims.

On February 15, Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu issued a statement to protesters warning of a “planned international conflict taking place beyond the ocean”.

In recent years, China and Turkey have developed strategic ties, perhaps answering questions about why Turkey would change its position despite ties between Turkey and the Turkish-Muslims in Xinjiang.

Could Realpolitik be at stake?

While Turkey does not advocate choosing one side over another, Sino-Turkish ties have gradually grown stronger in recent years.

Relations between the two countries have intensified in various fields, mainly the economy, transport, trade and tourism, with a trade volume of around $ 24 billion in 2020.

Tensions between Turkey and the West, primarily the United States, make China an attractive ally to help strengthen Turkey’s regional and international positioning. After years of economic decline, analysts observe that Turkey may be hoping ties with China will help its economy recover.

As VOA reported, Kemal Kirisci, senior researcher at the Washington-based Brookings Institution, said Turkey is looking to improve its economy by stepping up investment, trade and credit with China. He added that Turkey had also chosen to obtain COVID-19 vaccines from China, creating additional dependency.

Although relations between Turkey and China experience occasional tensions, mainly due to the question of the Uyghurs, the two countries consolidate their cooperation with a set of bilateral agreements, projects and intergovernmental dialogues.

Relations have improved dramatically under the Belt and Road Initiative, which will simultaneously enhance the role of the two players in the region, increasing Turkey’s dependence on Chinese infrastructure development.

Similar strategic projects and investments are underway to link China to the West,

making activists and observers fear that these developments will reduce Turkey’s ability to support the Uyghurs.

Also read: The Uyghurs: Forgotten Muslims

Another perception is that of Mustafa Akyol, senior researcher at the Washington-based Cato Institute, who told the same source that I think this is all caused by Turkey’s new ruling ideology, its anti-Western perception of the world and its affinity with non-Western powers that include both Russia and China.

Analysis of recent dynamics in the region suggests that the geostrategic need for Turkish and Chinese cooperation, in light of unstable political and economic relations with the West, is the main driver of Turkey’s silence on the Uyghur issue.

As Turkey shifts from its NATO allies to new key players, including Russia and China, the question of the Uyghurs remains at stake. It remains to be seen whether Turkey will intervene alongside the United States, the United Kingdom. United, Canada and others, or look away.