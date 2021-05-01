Bahlil explains that KEK Sei Mangkei is alone with the enthusiasts





Jakarta – Minister of Investment / Director of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia Working visits to the special economic zone or CAKE Sei Mangkei at Simalungun Regency, North Sumatra Friday (30/4). On his first working visit after being inaugurated as Minister of Investment last Wednesday (28/4), Bahlil said the purpose of the visit was to see first-hand the problems of the KEK which was built since 2012. “I came to SEZ Sei Mangkei to take a closer look and see what needs improvement, how to speed up the filling of these tenants. This is an area of ​​around 2000 ha, apparently only 5 existing tenants and occupy only 10% of the land, ”Bahlil said in a written statement from the BKPM, quoted on Saturday (1/5/2021). Bahlil conveyed President Joko Widodo’s directive to apply the concept of Batang Integrated Industrial Zone (KIT) in the development of SEZ Sei Mangkei. “Maybe we will look for a match here. Because we also want the economic recovery in Simalungun to go well. Job creation can only happen with investment,” Bahlil said. Constraints encountered in development KEK Sei Mangkei among others, the incomplete development of infrastructure such as toll roads, rail access and uncompetitive prices for land and gas. Bahlil explained that in Job Creation Law No. 11 of 2020 (UU CK), KEK administrators are fully authorized to manage permits, but the data is in the Single Online Submission System (OSS ). Bahlil underlined the importance of accelerating the granting of investment licenses, so as to obtain multiplier effects. On this occasion, the regent of Simalungun Radiapo Hasiholan Sinaga expressed the willingness of the local government to help overcome the obstacles encountered by KEK Sei Mangkei. “We are ready to fully support the development of Sei Mangkei SEZ. When it grows, it will support the economic growth of Simalungun Regency and also the absorption of its workforce,” Radiapo said. Meanwhile, PT Perkebunan Nusantara III (Persero) CEO Mohammad Abdul Ghani appreciated the presence of Minister of Investment at SEZ Sei Mangkei as a form of government commitment to help accelerate investments. The hope is that the Sei Mangkei SEZ can develop as the Batang Integrated Industrial Zone (KIT) in Central Java, where the first phase of 450 hectares was successfully completed in just 9 months. “As the Minister said, with investments we can grow the economy. We hope that if the industry grows tens of thousands of people will become employees and grow the economy and the well- be from the surrounding community. We will follow the lead, like in Batang, “Gani said. KEK Sei Mangkei managed by PT Kawasan Industri Nusantara which is a subsidiary of PTPN III. KEK Sei Mangkei has main activities in the form of palm oil processing industry, rubber processing, tourism and logistics. If this goes as planned, SEZ Sei Mangkei is expected to attract a total investment of IDR 129 trillion and absorb a workforce of 83,304 people by 2031. (upl / upl)

