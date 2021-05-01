Politics
Why the second wave of COVID-19 can hurt Modis’ popularity unlike the first
Should the Modi government be worried?
Make no mistake, this is the most difficult political moment for Prime Minister Modi in the past seven years. Even after the 2016 demonetization and the 2017 GST, Modi faced a lot of criticism, especially from traders. But even then, few people questioned Modi’s intention and competence. That changed this time around, with Modi’s skill being directly questioned. Modi’s self-congratulatory speech at the World Economic Forum earlier this year praising his government’s handling of COVID-19 has come back to haunt his government and in retrospect appears like a cruel joke.
After demonetization, Modi benefited from the feeling among poorer voters that he had taken a big step in targeting the allegedly illicit wealth of the rich. There is no such feeling this time. The farmers’ movement had already created a perception that the Modi government is against farmers. Now the urban middle class is also suffering. It remains to be seen whether or not the poorest voters continue to support the government. This can become increasingly difficult as the pandemic spreads to rural and semi-rural areas.
But is there a real political threat to the government?
Maybe not immediately. After all the elections are still three years away. But the most immediate impact will be felt by states where elections are slated for 2022.
As it stands, the Punjab is a lost cause for the BJP, which will be fortunate enough to retain its bail in most seats. There is a lot of opposition to the BJP governments in Uttarakhand and Goa, and both are states the opposition Congress must lose. By the way, in these two states the Aam Aadmi party is also claiming the anti-outgoing vote.
The main battle, however, is Uttar Pradesh. A few weeks ago, the elections seemed to be concluded for the BJP.
Despite a lackluster government, CM Yogi Adityanath reportedly pushed the ideological mission of the BJP and weakened the opposition enough to win a second term.
However, the second wave of the pandemic was catastrophic in Uttar Pradesh. Already, videos have gone viral of angry parents of people killed in the CM Adityanath attack pandemic. Interestingly, many of those who criticized the CM claimed to have been supporters of the BJP.
In the UP, the BJP is already facing opposition from the Jats following agitation from farmers. If more of his previously engaged voters change, then Adityanath’s second term could be in jeopardy.
Of course, a lot depends on how the opposition, be it Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi or Mayawati, plays its cards and puts the Adityanath government on the table.
But the political brawl surrounding the pandemic could unfold well ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Based on the track record of the Modi government, it is likely that it will take some major steps at least to be seen as taking action. It is not certain that this truly responds to the raging pandemic, it will likely lead to an increased concentration of power with the Center.
Either way, the seeds of a major shift in public opinion against the Modi government have been sown in this pandemic and the government has only its own failures to blame.
It remains to be seen whether the opposition is able to take advantage of this.
