Why the second wave of COVID-19 can hurt Modis’ popularity unlike the first

Make no mistake, this is the most difficult political moment for Prime Minister Modi in the past seven years. Even after the 2016 demonetization and the 2017 GST, Modi faced a lot of criticism, especially from traders. But even then, few people questioned Modi’s intention and competence. That changed this time around, with Modi’s skill being directly questioned. Modi’s self-congratulatory speech at the World Economic Forum earlier this year praising his government’s handling of COVID-19 has come back to haunt his government and in retrospect appears like a cruel joke.

After demonetization, Modi benefited from the feeling among poorer voters that he had taken a big step in targeting the allegedly illicit wealth of the rich. There is no such feeling this time. The farmers’ movement had already created a perception that the Modi government is against farmers. Now the urban middle class is also suffering. It remains to be seen whether or not the poorest voters continue to support the government. This can become increasingly difficult as the pandemic spreads to rural and semi-rural areas.

But is there a real political threat to the government?

Maybe not immediately. After all the elections are still three years away. But the most immediate impact will be felt by states where elections are slated for 2022.

As it stands, the Punjab is a lost cause for the BJP, which will be fortunate enough to retain its bail in most seats. There is a lot of opposition to the BJP governments in Uttarakhand and Goa, and both are states the opposition Congress must lose. By the way, in these two states the Aam Aadmi party is also claiming the anti-outgoing vote.

The main battle, however, is Uttar Pradesh. A few weeks ago, the elections seemed to be concluded for the BJP.