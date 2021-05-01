Politics
I say pants to Carrie Symonds and the fancy people of Edinburgh
This week I found out that I am a bit common.
First, there was the news that residents of several newly built private housing estates have been banned from hanging laundry in their gardens.
To quote the rules: “Gardens are for ornamental purposes only”.
Now of course we all know it looks a little sticky when the laundry is dried on the balconies. We all know that if we are in a fancy hotel on vacation they will provide plenty of beach towels so that we are not tempted to dry ours outside in plain sight of other residents.
So, apparently for the same reason, it doesn’t look good to see people’s clotheslines.
I think the world has gone mad. These are the people’s gardens.
We’ve always known that the people in Edinburgh are, on the whole, a bit more upscale than the rest of us, but they still have their laundry to do!
I’m also sure these new developments will boast all of their eco-friendly credentials, so what part of putting laundry in a dryer in dry weather matches that?
As far as I’m concerned, surely people can get a feel for what they’re doing in their back gardens.
Maybe I am wrong? Maybe you all hate the sight of people’s underwear fluttering in the wind. Maybe I’m in the minority hanging my dishes on the line rather than using the electricity when I don’t need it. Call me common if you like, but I take great pleasure in a drought day.
We don’t like to see people air their dirty laundry in public, and it seems we don’t like their clean laundry too much either.
The second news that confirmed my joint status this week was the fact that, as I discussed last week, I would be very happy to furnish my entire house with John Lewis.
Well, apparently that’s not enough for Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds, who has seemingly rejected the John Lewis nightmare furniture that Theresa May left at the No.11 Downing Street apartment for them.
The most confusing thing about it is the old adage that beggars can’t choose. Apparently Boris and Carrie should have borrowed money from Tory donors or party reserves, to pay for this transformation of John Lewis’ nightmare into the prime minister’s acceptable posness.
So they would rather be in debt to the Conservative coffers than sit on a John Lewis sofa? For me, this begging belief and is somewhat embarrassing for someone who is apparently one of the most successful men in the country.
Talk about airing your dirty laundry in public.
Boris’ boxers
I certainly prefer to park my derriere on a John Lewis cushion rather than letting the public find out that I can’t afford to replace it.
As far as their clothesline goes, I hope it’s well hidden, as neither of us want to see Boris’ boxers slamming in the breeze.
More importantly this week, we’ve all been taken in by Line of Duty once again.
This series has been a little slow, but now that we’re heading into the final episode tomorrow night, we’re totally hooked.
Was it Patricia Carmichael’s pen just tapping in frustration or a Morse code sign; why Kate Fleming fled the scene where Ryan Pilkington was shot; and of course will H’s identity be revealed? If you don’t know what I’m talking about, where have you been?
Try to catch up with this wonderful series if you can. It is really fascinating. Writer Jed Mercurio has a way of keeping us on the edge of our seats for weeks at a time.
I just hope H’s identity won’t be revealed tomorrow night. We must have hope that another series will be filmed. I don’t want this to be over yet.
Oh and I almost forgot to tell you that Ollie and I ventured out for drinks at our local brewery, which has a huge sheltered outdoor seating area.
It has been enlarged and is fitted with string lights and heaters and has been transformed into a large Covid safe area but with a lot of ambiance.
We only stayed for half an hour because, despite the heaters and the coats and scarves, it was still quite cool on an April evening.
It was lovely to see so many people happy to be out.
Hope you all enjoyed your meals inside and your fly cups.
Have a good week,
Yvie x
