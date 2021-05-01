US Senators Call for Stronger Position on Human Rights Abuses in Turkey





Several prominent US senators, including Ed Markey of Massachusetts, introduced Turkey’s Human Rights Promotion Act. The legislation aims to hold Turkey accountable for the abuses which have increased since 2016. It follows the recognition of the Armenian genocide by US President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Turkey continues to target and harass minorities at home and abroad and imprison people for petty crimes. Turkey last week arrested people for dancing in a video, claiming they insulted the state by mocking the Turkish passport. Turkey has established a new military base in Iraq, and Turkish-backed extremists in Syria continue to threaten Kurds, Yazidis and Christians. Ankara is moving closer to Russia, China and Iran and is part of a growing authoritarian axis of countries hostile to the United States. This despite the fact that Ankara is apparently still a “NATO ally” and was historically an ally of the United States. “The Turkish government, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has embarked on a brazen campaign to silence journalists, political opponents, dissidents, civil society activists and minorities throughout Turkish society, as well. than to target Turkish citizens outside its borders. This legislation makes it clear that the United States should use its considerable influence with this NATO ally to prevent a further erosion of the hard-fought democratic progress in Turkey. Senators Markey and Senator Jeff Wyden first introduced the Law on the Promotion of Human Rights in Turkey in 2017 and then again in 2019, ”noted a statement from Senator Markey’s office. Senator Jeff Merkley joined his colleagues. “President Erdogan’s pass to Trump’s White House to commit abuse has officially expired,” said Senator Markey, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “The United States will speak out once again forcefully and take action to hold the Erdogan government accountable for its campaign to silence the opposition by censoring social media, cracking down on free speech and locking up The critics. This legislation makes it clear that President Biden must use all diplomatic tools to signal – unequivocally – that the United States is siding with journalists, activists and civil society leaders, and will oppose Turkish officials who direct or carry out systematic human rights violations. Senators are pushing harsh language on Turkey after years in which Ankara would threaten the United States and the American administrations would tend to appease Turkey. “The authoritarian Turkish government has flouted the rights of journalists, political rivals and ordinary citizens who dare to criticize President Erdogan,” said Senator Wyden. “Senators Markey, Merkley and I renew our call for accountability because America cannot stand idly by while its partners and allies systematically violate fundamental freedoms.” The legislation calls on the Secretary of State to support civil society organizations in Turkey. In recent years, Ankara has crushed all dissent and jailed most critical journalists. Ankara has also taken control of most independent media and is using its power to turn state media like TRT into the propaganda outlets of the ruling AK party. In this regard, Turkey now has less media debates than Iran. In addition, LGBT protesters have been criticized by the government, students are labeled “terrorists” and May Day protesters were greeted with tear gas and police batons. US senators want Turkey “to take steps to dramatically improve the dire climate for journalists and those who support the journalistic profession.” They also want Ankara “to end the indiscriminate detention and prosecution of lawyers, judges and prosecutors, and fulfill its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights of the International Covenant on Civil Rights and policies (ICCPR) and other international human rights obligations of Turkey. ” cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} This legislation may have a better chance of progressing. The Trump administration has supported Turkey deeply, including key elements of the State Department, some of whom have often sided with Turkey in discussions and have continued after leaving office to defend Turkey. This is because Turkey has an active and deep lobby in the United States that has worked with former and current American diplomats for years, convincing some of them to side with Ankara on things like the denial of the Armenian genocide. Ankara also works with US think tanks and has even attempted to influence the US military through ties to NATO and across Europe. He is also trying to mobilize Islamist extremists in Germany, France and other countries. These networks have influence, but Ankara’s influence in the United States appears to be diminishing. The days when American academics were afraid to even mention the Armenian genocide for fear that Ankara would use its funding from American universities to crush dissent in the United States, may come to an end.







