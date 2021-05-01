Gibran promises to return it to the inhabitants of Rp.11.5 million for the zakat of the chief of the village of Gajahan





Merdeka.com – The mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was furious at the actions of the village chief of Gajahan S, who allegedly approved the illegal withdrawals before Eid al-Fitr 1442. The levy under the pretext of zakat was done by Linmas with a letter signed by the village chief. Gibran said the total amount of taxes collected was Rs 11.5 million. Currently, the person concerned is still under examination by the Daetah Civil Service Agency (BKD). In the event of guilt, penalties will be imposed in accordance with PP53 “If there is a proven error, I will remove it immediately,” Gibran said on Saturday (1/5). President Joko Widodo’s eldest son (Jokowi) This apologizes to residents for the alleged illegal withdrawals. Gibran has promised to check in as soon as possible for another outing. He hopes a similar case does not happen elsewhere. “The total amount is 15 million rupees. We will return it immediately to the residents,” he said. Previously, it was reported that Gibran Rakabuming would take firm action against S, the head of Gajahan urban village, Pasarkliwon for collecting zakat through linmas. Gibran admitted to receiving reports of complaints from residents about the abuse of the village chief’s authority. “In response to complaints from residents of Gajahan regarding the practice of collecting zakat by Linmas which bears a letter signed by the village chief, I first apologize profusely for this embarrassing incident. Especially for the people of Gajahan Pasarkliwon. We dealt with this case on the last night, ”Gibran said on Saturday (1/5). Gibran promised to immediately return all the money he collected to residents. The act S had done was found to violate the rules. This refers to point 4 of the mayor’s circular (SE) n ° 13 of 2021. To know about prevention Corruption and the vacation bonus control, which reads: “Request for funds and / or donations of vacation allowances (THR), or under other names by state officials / administrators, individually or on behalf of state / regional institutions to the public, businesses and / or to other state officials / administrators, whether in writing or not, is an act which is prohibited and may have implications for corruption. “ “Referring to point 4 above, this is clearly against the rules. Now the BKD should conduct a review and impose sanctions in accordance with PP53,” he said. Gibran explained that the collection of zakat is carried out by Linmas by showing a letter signed by the village chief. “There is the signature of the village chief on the letter. It is no longer appropriate to be a village chief, ”he said. “Again, I apologize, we will take firm action on the perpetrators and I will immediately check into other urban villages. I thank the inhabitants of the colony who reported this incident, ”he concluded. [gil]







