India silences critics on Facebook and Twitter during pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic rages across India, claiming thousands of lives, many Indians are taking to social media to call on the government to better manage the public health crisis. And now the government is silencing those critics in its latest threat to the future of internet free speech in the world’s second most populous country.

In recent weeks, the Indian government has asked companies like Twitter remove content that it says contains misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic. But critics say India’s political leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using the premise of disinformation to go too far and quell criticism of administrations’ handling of the pandemic.

A similar debate has also unfolded in the United States over how companies like Twitter and Facebook should moderate harmful speech on their platforms, especially when that speech is coming from world leaders. But the problem has grown in intensity in India, where the government is putting more aggressive and direct pressure on tech companies to block content it disputes with.

Internet companies are stuck between a rock and a tough place, said Anupam Chander, a law professor at Georgetown University who focuses on regulating international speech online. They face a government that basically accuses them of encouraging a violation of the law. At the same time, there are huge issues of freedom of expression here.

India is the world’s largest democracy and has a history of vigorous political debate. Its constitution protects the rights of peoples to freedom of speech and expression with a few exceptions, especially for content that it considers defamatory.

But under the Modi administration in recent years, the country has expanded its Internet regulation laws, which gives it more power to censor and monitor its citizens online. The government has several levers to force US-based tech companies to comply: It could arrest Facebook and Twitter staff in India if their employers don’t follow orders. Even further, India could completely remove Twitter or Facebook from the local Internet in India, as it recently did with TikTok and several major Chinese apps in June. And the government effectively resorted to shutting down internet in Kashmir in February 2020, when he wanted to appease political dissent in the region.

Today, the tension between U.S. social media companies and the Indian government has reached an all-time high due to the heated debate around Modis’ handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. And what happens next could determine whether Indians will continue to have the same type of access to a relatively open social media environment or whether the walls around what people are allowed to say online in India will still close. more. Some fear the country is more like China, where the government tightly controls its residents’ access to information and where US tech giants like Google and Facebook have tried and failed to operate successfully.

What happened with recent withdrawals

In recent days, Twitter and Facebook have removed or blocked political content critical of the Indian government.

On Wednesday, Facebook confirmed that it messages temporarily blocked with a #ResignModi hashtag in India, but he later said it was an error due to the content associated with the hashtag that violated its policies. Facebook has since restored access to the hashtag.

Facebook declined to comment on the number or number of withdrawal requests it has received from the Indian government in recent weeks. A source close to the company said Facebook had withdrawn only a small portion of the total requests it received.

Unlike Facebook, Twitter is more transparent and discloses takedown requests through an outside organization, Lumen. Twitter acknowledged that the Indian government had asked it recently to delete several dozen tweets, which focused on the Covid-19 pandemic in India, as first reported. Indian news site MediaNama.

Recode reviewed the more than 50 tweets that Twitter has blocked or removed at the request of the Indian government in recent weeks. While some could be viewed as misleading, including a viral image showing the devastation in India, supposedly linked to the pandemic which AltNews fact-checker reported to be obsolete it was not clear what was misleading about several other posts, which appeared to be straightforward political news and comments.

One of the blocked tweets, for example, is a link to a Vice press article about a mass Hindu religious bathing ritual held in the Ganges during the latest wave of Covid-19 which was widely reported in other outlets as well as. Another is a satirical cartoon showing a cartoon by Modi making a speech about the burning coffins, with the Prime Minister saying: I have never seen such a crowd at a rally.

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, which is making opt-out requests to social media companies on behalf of the Indian government, did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the Modis BJP party also did not respond to a request for comment.

In response to questions from Recodes about how Twitter decides which posts to block or remove, a Twitter spokesperson sent Recode the following statement:

When we receive a valid legal request, we will review it in accordance with Twitter rules and local law. If the content violates the Twitters rules, the content will be removed from the service. If it is found to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of Twitter’s rules, we may deny access to content in India only.

The company also said it informed account holders directly when they received a legal order regarding their account.

Many free speech advocates are quick to accuse social media companies like Twitter of giving in too easily to pressure from the Indian government. In the past, the company has taken a more aggressive and public stance against the Modi administration, as in February when he refused to block political activists and journalists who have used Twitter to criticize the Indian government’s new farm reforms, which many Indian farmers have been protesting against for months.

Now, during the pandemic, companies like Twitter are being tested again to see how prepared they are to follow Indian government orders and run the risk of being shut down completely if they disobey them.

It’s easy for us to say that Twitter shouldn’t be doing this. But the question is whether it wants to continue operating in the Indian market, Chander said. It’s a very complicated dance.

One avenue that US social media companies could take is to try to challenge the government’s recent requests for withdrawal in Indian courts, which Chander says are relatively independent from Modi.

The US government, which has close ties with India, could also pressure the Modis administration to loosen its grip on social media. Monday, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the fact that the Indian government ordering social media companies to block posts critical of the government would certainly not be aligned with our view of free speech around the world.

The White House has other diplomatic means it could use, such as threatening to cut trade deals or other diplomatic ties between the two countries. For now, the White House is focusing on the broader issue of vaccine distribution in India. This week, the administration announced, under increasing global pressure, that it would reverse its course and export Covid-19 vaccine material to the country. So far, there has been no public indication that the Biden administration is considering taking diplomatic action around the country’s stance on social media.

Either way, it’s clear that there is a growing battle between the Indian government and US social media companies. What happens next will be a sign of where the future of free speech appears to be in the country.