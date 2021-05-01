Opinion | Tucker Carlson is the new Donald Trump





The main element of the Politicos morning newsletter asked if a certain public figure was losing their minds. His diatribes made him seem more and more unbalanced. Then again, they could be theatrical, a way to give you a guess if you’re just putting yourself on them.

These words, or their rough equivalents, have been used scores if not hundreds of times to describe Donald Trump.

But they were written last Tuesday on Tucker Carlson. And they settled the matter: he’s the new Trump. Not Ron DeSantis. Not Josh Hawley. Not Rick Scott. Certainly not Ted Cruz.

These other men are simply vying for Trump’s political mantle, with an occasional detour to Cancn.

Carlson also seizes the theatrical mantle of Trump.

Moving to fill the empty space created by Trumps’ ejection from the White House, his ban from social media, and his petulant near-hibernation, Carlson unleashes the libs like Trump unleashes the libs. He’s animating the experts like Trump animating the experts.

Case in point: Carlsons endlessly denounced, comprehensively analyzed the whining against masks during his Fox News show Monday night.

Your response when you see kids wearing masks while they play shouldn’t be any different than your response when you see someone beating a child at Walmart, Carlson said. Call the police immediately. Contact child protection services. Keep calling until someone arrives. What you are watching is abuse. His abuse of children.

What crazy hyperbole. What a ridiculous histrionic. And what timing. Carlson shares Trump’s knack for accurately determining when, for maximum effect, to pour salt into a civic plague.

Its free bunk for children played on the weariness of more than a year of vigilance against coronaviruses. It came just as Americans were debating whether it is necessary to wear masks when vaccinated or when they are outside. It was fueled by arguments on the degree of caution that remains necessary and on what concerns only muscle memory or the signaling of virtues.

And it was usefully succinct and tidy for other commentators to get into. Carlson understands what Trump always has and what every seasoned provocateur does: You don’t just stir up your detractors. You give them material. That way, whatever you say has a long half-life and a long-lasting shelf life.

Several shows on MSNBC covered Carlsons’ rant. Several shows on CNN as well. The sight floundered in. Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel too. When you’re the subject of late-night comedian monologues, you really have.

Just two and a half weeks earlier, another of Carlson’s soliloquies in which he peddled far-right paranoia about a Democratic Party plan to replace the dark-skinned invaders from developing countries in the our national drama as a chronicler of it.

It wasn’t his first immigration complaint, and he had tried the great replacement theory before. But this time it was more succinct, more orderly, more sharp. Every time they import a new voter, I am deprived of my rights as the current voter, he fumed. I have less political power because they import a brand new electorate.

He made voters like Mazdas and America sound like a lot of cars.

Like Trump, he decided that going viral was his own reward. And he is amply rewarded, as illustrated in this very column. I prefer to ignore it, but I face the same irreconcilable considerations as everyone else who does not ignore it.

Paying attention to him is playing in his hands, but to do the opposite is to play ostrich. In April, its 8 p.m. Eastern show drew an average nightly audience of around three million viewers. It made him the most watched of all cable TV hosts ahead of Sean Hannity, ahead of Rachel Maddow, and it meant he both captured and colored what many Americans felt about the news. His explosions, as ugly as they are, are relevant.

Do you remember someone making their way through the sand traps near Mar-a-Loco?

The amount of real estate Carlson occupies in the political bulletins I endorse seems to have increased in proportion to the amount Trump lost. (This is my own replacement theory.) And it proves that we need not only villains, but certain types of villains as well: those whose unwavering smugness, unfettered cruelty, and an open sense of superiority make us feel better. allow the fire to be returned bluntly and develop our own rage. Carlson, again like Trump, is cathartic.

Trump’s dominance has been so deep from early 2016 to early 2021 that there is now a sort of obsession with naming his successor, although it is not at all clear that he is ready to succeed. . All the men I mentioned earlier covet this crown. But not everyone fully understands that Trump’s business was not politics. It was the performance.

Carlson understands this. If making arguments was his exclusive or primary goal, he wouldn’t tolerate so much confusion about the flavor of his invective. But debates over whether it really scores points or dishonestly pushing buttons could be a boon to ratings. Keeping people in the imagination is keeping people in tune.

I’m not saying he trumps the doppelgnger. It is neither orange enough nor ostentatious enough. He can be as adept verbally as Trump is incontinent oratorical, as full of information as Trump is sterile. Carlson reminds you of the captain of a preschool debate team swollen up at his desk. Trump reminds you of a bloated reality show of who he was before he climbed that downward escalator, a harbinger of the country’s trajectory beneath him.

But both go through the contradictions of being both populist and plutocratic. Both pretend to be bad boys while living like good old boys. Both view bullying as bravery.

Part of the appeal of the Carlsons show is its tendency to generate knockouts rather than split decisions, Kelefa Sanneh wrote in an excellent Carlson profile on The New Yorker in 2017. Her unofficial Reddit page features photos. of guests considered particularly mediocre; on every face is written wasted.

It reminds me of the Trumps Loser. It is the vocabulary of mockery, a sport in which Carlson is a champion. But it’s stranger when played by him than when played by Trump, who never claimed to be thoughtful. Carlson was thoughtful, when he wrote long articles for ambitious magazines.

Then came television, then high-decibel duels on television, then Trump, Carlsons’ pilot fish shark. Carlson, who flattered him, got the time slot on Fox News that had belonged to Megyn Kelly, who was feuding with Trump.

And now? The pilot fish have developed their own powerful jaws, and the oceans are a bit safer.

