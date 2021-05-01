Old hug Joe Biden is just as divisive as Donald Trump ever was





Elsewhere, the Biden administration was careful not to touch so much as to jump on all the nerves of the American right. He has set up a commission that seeks to expand the Supreme Court, bypassing Trump-appointed judges by simply surpassing them. Democrats are also talking about creating new states out of Puerto Rico and Washington DC, changing the electoral map in their favor.

And all of this before you tackle the social issues plaguing America. Earlier this month, the new United States Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, delivered a speech in which she said that I had seen for myself how the original sin of the slavery has woven white supremacy into our founding documents and principles. The administration has announced its intention to introduce the controversial critical race theory into the teaching of history and civics education throughout the American school system. Even more than tax hikes, these fundamental changes in the understanding of oneself and one’s history of the Americas are kryptonite to the millions of people who voted for Trump.

It’s easy to talk about trying to reconcile the divisions in the Americas. But under Biden as much as under his predecessor, politicians in the Americas have more to gain from stoking them. By speaking of their enemies as forces of darkness and of themselves as forces of light. By presenting the infinitely complex task of governing this vast country as if it were a simple matter of hope over fear. America has seen four years of turbulence under Trump, but Bidens’ words and actions suggest he prefers victory over calm just as surely as his predecessor.

