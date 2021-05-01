Opposition would have sold Pakistan if Imran Khan was not PM: Farrukh





Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said: “If Imran Khan was not the prime minister, the opposition would have sold Pakistan.”

Speaking about Pakistan’s No.1 news channel Bol News, Farrukh Habib’s national debate program said the prime minister continues to review ministers’ performance, we have cut spending and exports to the country were increasing.

Criticizing the opposition, Farrukh Habib said:

“Imran Khan is firm against the opposition. If Imran Khan was not the prime minister, the opposition would have sold Pakistan. “

He added that PTI votes are increasing in Daska, however, the ruling party faces challenges in Karachi.

While criticizing PML-N on the BOL News Channel’s National Debate, the Federal Minister said:

“They kill themselves and put the blame on someone else.”

Farrukh Habib pointed out that,

“Imran Khan set the standard of accountability, one thing has been proven that no one can blackmail Imran Khan.”

Farrukh Habib added that Bilawal Bhutto raised the slogan Imran Khan step forward, we are with you, Shahbaz Sharif said: let’s charter the economy, these two parties wanted to get the NRO in one way or another else they didn’t, so they did PDM.

He said every day that comes is a challenge for every government, PDM has created a storm of teacups, dragging the streets that have become allies at one point, these people betraying each other.

Imran Khan had said earlier that if we got our hands on them, they would come together. PTI believes in democracy and consultation.

The Federal Minister also underlined the importance of the media in the victory of the PTI.

“Imran Khan only came to power thanks to the media.”

