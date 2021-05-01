Lin Wood insists Trump ‘genius’ is still president, like Michael Flynn to George Washington





Lawyer Lin Wood insisted that Donald Trump was still president and compared retired General Michael Flynn to the first American president George Washington, who led the original 13 American colonies to victory over the British during the independance War.

Wood, a staunchly pro-Trump conservative, has repeatedly spread bizarre lies and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. The lawyer worked with his pro-Trump colleague Sidney Powell to file baseless election lawsuits contesting the 2020 results and is now running for President of the South Carolina Republican Party. On Saturday, Wood shared a brief video of the remarks he made to the Richland County South Carolina GOP on Friday via his Telegram channel.

In his remarks, Wood said child sex trafficking is “the real pandemic facing this country and our world.” He said: “We have to find out what they do with our kids, I think I know what they do with our kids, I think you do too and I think Donald J. Trump knows that.”

“He’s working on it. Stay tuned,” Wood continued. “I believe Donald J. Trump is still our president.” Followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory believe a cabal of Democratic lawmakers and other child sex trafficking elites and use them in satanic rituals. There is no evidence to support this bizarre belief.

Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood speaks at a local Republican event as he campaigns to become president of the South Carolina GOP (screenshot). Lin Wood / Telegram / Screenshot

Trump endorsed outgoing South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick, but Wood suggested Republicans across the state should “wait” and not “jump to any conclusions.”

“Donald Trump is a genius. Donald Trump works the art of war. He keeps his friends close and his enemies closer. Donald Trump has investigated a number of people in this country,” he said. Wood pointed out that Flynn endorsed his candidacy for the Southern State GOP chair, as did his fellow conspiracy theorists Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

On Telegram, Wood criticized “RINO” (Republican in name only) officials in South Carolina for giving him just five minutes to speak at Friday’s event.

“Why do Republican RINO county convention organizers consistently seek to limit my time and ability to speak with members?” he asked, “Answer: Because I speak the TRUTH and the corrupt RINOs are afraid of us, the people who hear the TRUTH. RINOs know that when exposed by the TRUTH, their days in power are over.”

In another Saturday post on his Telegram channel, Wood praised Flynn, saying he would gladly fight under the former general in combat, comparing him to Washington.

“I would fight on any battlefield, anywhere and under any conditions under the leadership of General Michael Flynn. You can count on Lin to fight like a Flynn. I only wish I had half courage and love of the country than that of General Flynn, “Wood wrote. “General Flynn is our current General George Washington. God bless General Flynn.”

Like Wood, Powell and Lindell, Flynn has repeatedly backed baseless claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” by Democrats and President Joe Biden. Flynn briefly served as Trump’s national security adviser at the start of his tenure in 2017. But he was kicked out after revelations about his communications with Russian officials surfaced in the media.

Flynn then pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russians during an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. But the retired general was pardoned by Trump in November .

Although Trump and his supporters have made repeated statements about the 2020 election, they have not provided any evidence to support their extraordinary claims. Dozens of election lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies in state and federal courts have been dismissed and dismissed, including by judges appointed by Trump and other Republicans. Meanwhile, multiple electoral audits and recounts in key battlefield states – including states where Republican officials oversaw the election – reaffirmed Biden’s victory.

In mid-November, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency declared the 2020 election to be “the safest in American history.” The agency, which was headed by a person appointed by Trump, claimed there was “no evidence that a voting system was suppressing or losing votes, changing votes or in any way compromised.” And former Attorney General Will parl Barr, who was widely regarded as one of the most loyal members of Trump’s cabinet, said in early December that there was “no evidence” of widespread fraud that could change the election result.

But many Trump supporters, like Wood, continue to baselessly claim that the election was fraudulent. Newsweek reached out to Wood for further comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos