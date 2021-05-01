Pakistani Prime Minister Khan admits mistakes in selecting ministers





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted to making mistakes in selecting some cabinet members. Image Credit: AP

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted to making mistakes in selecting some cabinet members in the past and says he often thinks he could have avoided them with discretion and judgment.

Khan made the remarks during the unveiling of the development package for Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

This is the first time that Khan has publicly shown his disapproval of certain members of his cabinet without naming a particular minister.

Today, when I look back and reassess the performance of some ministers and MPs, I can’t help but think that I shouldn’t have given them a party ticket or that I could have chosen someone. ‘another for a certain portfolio instead of the current minister who sits there, added the prime minister.

Public money

However, the prime minister, after reviewing his own government’s performance, fell hard on the opposition, saying previous leaders showed a blatant disregard for public money.

It is unfortunate that the two parties that have come to power in turn in the past, winning public confidence and popular support, have done neither the country nor the people. Once in power, they forgot about the promises made to the people and instead of improving people’s lives or changing their living conditions, they focused on improving their own lives by plundering national wealth, a lamented Khan.

A society that lacks the rule of law never thrives, the prime minister said, adding that those involved in petty financial crimes inflict losses on individuals, but big looters cause damage to the fabric of society and inflict harm. losses to the whole country through money laundering, bribery and corrupt practices, which consequently result in inflation and poverty. “

NAB reactivated

Regarding Pakistan’s anti-transplant watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khan said the NAB is catching large fish for the first time.

The NAB has been around for 20 years, but never in the past has it launched operations against the powerful like it does in my government, Khan said, adding that whenever we win we will bring the powerful under law, a he declared.

Pakistan can rekindle its past glory as a progressing and prosperous country that it was only 50 years ago when we hold powerful people accountable to the law, he said.

The prime minister said the country faces a corrupt mafia but is being trained to confront, counter and defeat them.

