World shaken by the COVID-19 situation in India; Modi’s government focused on imagery, branding: Rahul Gandhi

As India set a world record for more than four lakh coronavirus infections on Saturday, Congressman Rahul Gandhi said the whole world was shaken by what was happening here and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ” drop the ball and throw it to the States ”after prematurely taking merit for“ winning against COVID-19 ”when the second wave was already underway.

“Trust yourself is the motto. No one will come and help you. Certainly not the prime minister, ”Gandhi said, while alleging that the COVID-19 situation was completely out of control for the Modi government, and wondered if this was their way of making states and citizens really “Aatmanirbhar”.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, the former congressman alleged that the government had absolutely failed to understand or address the COVID-19 pandemic from the start, despite repeated warnings, including from scientists.

Training his guns on Prime Minister and Home Secretary Amit Shah, Gandhi said India must be the only country in the world facing this massive pandemic without the guidance of an expert and empowered group tasked with fighting it. the virus and protect the population, with planning ahead, anticipating needs and making decisions that will result in rapid action to save lives.

“They continually ignored the growing cases and were rather busy with election campaigns. They encouraged the super-spreader events. They even bragged about them. Our Prime Minister and Home Secretary did not even wear masks in public for the past few months. What kind of message does it send to citizens? Gandhi said.

He was referring to the recent election rallies for five assemblies for West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. Leaders from all major parties, including the BJP and Congress, attended rallies, but decided to downsize the meetings and even canceled some towards the end of the West Bengal campaign when the cases started. started to increase more sharply.

Gandhi, who was among the first to cancel his rallies and had also urged other political leaders to do so, noted that the second wave of COVID-19 is a tsunami that caused absolute devastation and destroyed everything in its path.

The former congressman called the story of the pricing of vaccines in the country a “discount” and a “full eye wash”, alleging that vaccine makers first raised prices and then raised them. reduced while demonstrating the whole exercise.

Asked about responsibility for the current situation, Gandhi said: “The prime minister is at fault. He runs a highly centralized and personalized government machine, devotes himself solely and primarily to building his own brand, totally focuses on imagery rather than substance.

“The point is, this government has completely failed to understand or tackle the COVID-19 pandemic – from the start, despite repeated warnings,” he said.

Attacking the Modi government for handling the situation, he alleged that he was “blatantly arrogant and focused on perception rather than reality”.

“Now that the situation is completely out of hand, they have dropped the ball and thrown it at the States… The need of the hour is to hold hands, to work together and to heal our people,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi alleged that the government declared victory against the virus too early and that it was “absolute madness” and demonstrated a complete misunderstanding of the nature of this virus.

The only way to fight Corona is with humility and realizing that you are up against a relentless opponent, who can adapt and is very resilient, he said, noting that the PM has a whole year to get better. prepare, protect India and reflect on this crisis but did nothing.

“The Modi government has been both grossly negligent and blindly overconfident. The BJP announced the end of the pandemic and praised the Prime Minister on his “success” even as the second wave was just beginning. The Prime Minister himself has publicly stated that India has successfully fought the pandemic and won. In reality, there was no coherent strategy, ”he said.

The former congressman said the only solution we have is vaccination and India is supposed to be the biggest vaccine maker in the world.

“And yet India is in dire need of vaccines. We make them, why weren’t our people the first to get vaccinated? If it isn’t a planning and execution failure, what is it? “

Gandhi said that since the pandemic started in 2020, he has warned the government of the coming disaster if urgent preparedness measures are not taken, but they attacked me and ridiculed me.

“It was not just me who tried to sound the alarm, the state bluntly and thoughtlessly ignored,” he said.

He alleged that the Modi government let this virus enter India through our airports in February and March 2020, then panicked and without consultation or thought, imposed the world’s toughest lockdown.

Gandhi alleged that it is a government that wants to control everything. “When the cases went down they declared victory, and the Prime Minister took all the credit, as he always does. Now that the situation is terrible, why do you blame the states? “

He said Congress was ready to support the government in this crisis, but the problem arises when the government does not believe in consulting, training everyone, harnessing the expertise that misses him.

“This government seems to think that recognizing that aid is needed is a sign of weakness. The pride and meanness of this government is incredible, ”he said.

On the Madras High Court recently accusing the Election Commission of being a super broadcaster, Gandhi said the court echoed a widely shared view.

Over the past 7 years, like so many other institutions, the Indian Election Commission has also collapsed and “The Court said what it believed, I don’t want to make any further comments. Let your readers judge for themselves. “

He said our institutions are a warning system – they give us feedback and information on how to respond to the crisis, but our institutions have been completely destroyed and taken over.

“The press, the judiciary, the electoral commission, the bureaucracy – none of them played their guardian / watchdog role. This means that India today is like a ship in a storm, sailing without any information.

“Corona is only part of the problem – the real problem is that India no longer has the capacity to respond to a major crisis because of what has been done to its systems over the past six years.” , did he declare.