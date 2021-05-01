Bashir Memon retracts allegations against PM Imran





ISLAMABAD:

Former Head of the Federal Investigations Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon retracted his claims that Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered him to open an investigation against Supreme Court Justice Justice Qazi Faez Isa .

His explosive claims had caused a political storm in the country, with Prime Minister Imran calling the claims “baseless”.

In an interview with a private television station on Saturday evening, Memon, revisiting his previous claims, said his meeting with the Prime Minister as head of the FIA ​​lasted only two to three minutes and that the Premier Minister had not discussed any specific case with him.

“The Prime Minister just appreciated my professionalism and told me that being a brave person I can do it,” he said. “Go and do your job properly”, he then quoted, quoting the Prime Minister.

Censoring the former FIA chief, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said: “In Pakistan, you can accuse the prime minister just for making the headlines, but later you can easily turn around ”.

Fawad stressed that this tendency to make false claims must be stopped once and for all. “If the issue is raised with the relevant news channel, then media freedom is threatened and if the guest is asked to explain, allegations of political victimization are made,” he wrote in a tweet.

Earlier this week, Memon caused a political storm by claiming that Prime Minister Imran along with the Minister of Law, Dr Farogh Naseem and the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar had asked him to open an investigation against the supreme court judge – one claimed that he outright rejected.

The two members of the federal cabinet also vehemently dismissed the allegations and Akbar served a 500 million rupee legal opinion to the former FIA GM “for his lies and slanderous accusations made in bad faith and without any evidence.”

Read also: FIA GM Bashir Memon resigns in protest

According to Memon’s allegations, exposed on a private television show, he was summoned to the prime minister’s office for a meeting where the prime minister told him he was “a very good officer” who had recorded “good cases. “in the past and that he should” take heart “and save a good deal this time as well.

He said, “At that time, I was not aware of the nature of the case and who I was supposed to prosecute.” Memon claimed that it was at Akbar’s office that it was revealed to him that he would later prosecute Judge Qazi Faez Isa.

The former FIA chief also claimed that he also later visited Dr Naseem’s office. “Naseem was also convinced that it was necessary to file a complaint against Judge Isa and asked me to play a role,” he said.

Memon said he tried to convince them that what he was being asked to do was not possible because Judge Isa is a Supreme Court justice. The former FIA officer alleged that Dr Naseem wanted to prosecute Judge Isa for money laundering.

“They said that was my mandate. My opinion was that the SJC [Supreme Judicial Council] could do it, or he could ask us to continue, but the FIA ​​could not do it at the request of the government, ”he added.

Read more: Prime Minister Imran breaks silence on explosive allegations

PM Imran, however, denied Memon’s “baseless” claims. “This is an unfounded allegation. I never told him [ex-FIA director general Bashir Memon] to file a complaint or open an investigation against Judge Isa, ”the prime minister told a group of TV hosts in Islamabad.

“I only told him to investigate the iqama case against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif,” he added.

The decision to investigate the case against the head of the PML-N was taken at a meeting of the federal cabinet, Prime Minister Imran said.

In May 2019, the federal government proposed a presidential reference to the SJC, claiming that Judge Isa had committed a fault in not disclosing the foreign assets of his family member in his declaration of assets.

The Supreme Court – with a majority of 6 to 4 – on Monday allowed the petitions for review filed against its order of June 19, 2020 asking the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct an investigation into the foreign properties of family members of Justice. Is a.

With this verdict, Judge Isa – who is set to become Pakistan’s chief justice – was vindicated in allegations made in a June 2020 presidential referral that the highest court judge was at fault by not disclosing not the foreign assets of his family members in his declaration of wealth.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos