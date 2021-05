Boris Johnson prepares for major cabinet reshuffle in July with more women in top positions

Boris Johnson plans to bring more women into his cabinet during a restart in July aimed at strengthening his position at the Tory leader. After weeks mired in sarcasm, the prime minister believes he needs new brooms to spruce up his government’s increasingly tarnished image. Social Affairs Minister Helen Whately, Public Health Director Jo Churchill, Digital Minister Caroline Dinenage and former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch if she wants the job are in the running. Ms Crouch had previously declined Mr Johnsons’ offer of a seat at the cabinet table. And she recently recovered from breast cancer. But the Prime Minister has so much confidence in her that he handed her the hot potato of football reform after the European Super League fiasco.





The PM knows he needs to put together a new team to avoid any potential leadership challenges. A conservative insider said: There is a faint smell of blood in the air. Some of the young firefighters crave a leadership tilt. But the wisest heads are biding their time to wait and see what will happen next. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey and Ann-Marie Trevelyan are all for it.











Ms Trevelyan became Minister of Energy as a reward for merging her international development department with the Foreign Ministry last year. The big cabinet beasts are expected to stay put. Which means Priti Patel continues as Home Secretary, Rishi Sunak continues as Chancellor and Dominic Raab remains Foreign Minister.





(Image: PA)







(Image: PA)





Since coronavirusto Brexit, our daily political newsletter is here to guide you through these turbulent times. The newsletter is sent out twice daily with the latest news from UK and world politics, as well as leading opinions and analysis. You can register here. Matt Hancock retains his post as Health Secretary after the successful rollout of the vaccine by the NHS. Mr Johnson had decided not to make any reshuffle until Covid is beaten and Britain is open for business again, which is why July is in pencil.







