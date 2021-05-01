Istanbul airport served around 83 million passengers

Istanbul Airport served 29 million 2018 thousand 25 passengers with 578 thousand 118 aircraft from the date of its opening on October 82, 789 until April 424 this year. According to EUROCONTROL data, Istanbul Airport took its place at the top of Europe this year, while retaining its title as the continent’s busiest airport. The airport also received the “5 Star Airport” and “19 Star Kovid-5 Precautionary Airport” awards for the measures it took against the Kovid-19 outbreak, as part of the Skytrax evaluation. .

Istanbul Airport, which was opened by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 29, 2018, served 25 million 578 thousand 118 passengers with 82 thousand 789 planes from its opening until April 424.

According to information obtained from the General Directorate of Transport and Infrastructure of the National Airports Authority (DHM), Istanbul Airport, described as Turkey’s “Victory Monument”, carried the industry aeronautics on top of the world.

From its opening at Istanbul Airport until April 25, there have been a total of 158,000,932 flights, 419,000,186 on the domestic line and 578,000,118 on the international line. Since its opening, a total of 21 million 991 thousand 564 passengers have been welcomed, of which 60 million 797 thousand 860 on the domestic line and 82 million 789 thousand 424 on the international line.

In the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) epidemic affecting the whole world, from March 11, 2020, when the first case was seen in Turkey, to April 25, at Istanbul airport, a total of 57 335 thousand 113 on the national line and 482 thousand 170 on the external line With the number of 817 flights, a total of 6 million 619 thousand 567 passengers were served, 12 million 852 thousand 945 on the internal line and 19 million 472 thousand 512 on the international line.

According to data announced by EUROCONTROL, Istanbul Airport came first with 2,021 flights in January, February, March and April 63.

While Istanbul Airport was followed by Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport with 53 flights, 921 flights departing from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and 52 flights departing from Frankfurt Airport were made. .

According to the number of flights announced from March 1 to 31, Istanbul Airport ended daily this month in the first place. Istanbul airport, which took the lead with 17 flights, was followed by Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport with 407 flights. 14 flights from Frankfurt airport, 186 flights from Amsterdam airport and 13 flights from Madrid airport were carried out.

Despite the outbreak of last year, Istanbul Airport ranked first with 23.4 million passengers in passenger count at European airports. Istanbul Airport was followed by Paris Charles de Gaulle with 22.3 million passengers and London Heathrow with 22.1 million passengers. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol ranked fourth with 20.9 million passengers, while Frankfurt Airport in Germany ranked fifth with 18.8 million passengers.

According to the Skytrax study, which covers both airlines and airports, Istanbul Airport was one of 19 stars among world airports in the Kovid-5 safety rating list.

After Istanbul Airport, Doha Hamad International Airport, Hong Kong International Airport, Munich Airport, Seoul Incheon International Airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, Singapore Changi and Tokyo Narita International Airport, held the 5th global transfer hub in the world.

No guarantee payments were made for Istanbul Airport last year

In the announcement made by DHM Headquarters, it was stated that the allegations that a guarantee payment was made at Istanbul Airport in 2020 do not reflect the truth, and the following was recorded :

No guarantee payments were made at Istanbul Airport in 2020. Istanbul Airport, which has been attempted to be blacked out, has been declared by EUROCONTROL as the busiest airport in Europe during the epidemic period. “has been evaluated.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailolu shared on his Twitter account on the subject, Despite the baseless rhetoric, Istanbul Airport became the airport with the highest number of flights in Europe on March 17 with 407 flights. It is our pride. “used the expressions.