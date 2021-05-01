Stone says he hasn’t taken a dime from anyone seeking Trump’s forgiveness





Republican Agent Roger Stone has denied asking for $ 250,000 from a political ally of US Representative Matt Gaetz in exchange for an attempted pardon in a case of child sex trafficking and identity theft.

The Daily Beast reported on Thursday that Stone had offered to help Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector who is expected to plead guilty this month, obtain a pardon from President Donald Trump before stepping down. Forgiveness has never been granted.

The report was based on alleged text messages between Stone and Greenberg, as well as an alleged written confession from Greenberg that he and Gaetz, a Florida Republican and Trump ally, had paid for sex with women as well as with a 17-year-old. girl.

Stone, who himself was pardoned by Trump after being convicted of lying to Congress and tampering with witnesses in a bid to protect the president during the Russia probe, said in a message text Friday night that his communications with Greenberg had been “taken out of context.”

“I told Greenberg that he would need a lawyer (I’m not a lawyer) and that he should be prepared to transfer a deposit of $ 250,000 to the right lawyer if he could find one”, Stone said. “I made no effort to obtain forgiveness for Mr. Greenberg and I did not take a dime from him or anyone seeking forgiveness.

The Daily Beast report quotes Stone telling Greenberg in a Jan. 13 text, “I hope you’re willing to transfer $ 250,000 to me because I feel confident.”

Read more: Gaetz targeted by ethics panel amid sex trafficking investigation

Gaetz has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. His outside public relations firm, Logan Circle Group, said in a statement on Saturday about the Daily Beast report that details of the criminal case against Greenberg were proof of his ability to deceive and distort the truth. The company pointed to an April report on Greenberg’s case by Politico, including claims by the federal government it created a fake Facebook account to falsely accuse a teacher of having sex with a child.

“Congressman Gaetz never paid for sex, nor did he have sex with a 17-year-old as an adult,” the Logan Circle group said. “Politico has signaled threats from Mr. Greenberg to make false accusations against others, and although The Daily Beast’s story contains a lot of confessions from Mr. Greenberg, it does not add anything substantive, and certainly no evidence for the wild and false claims about Rep. Gaetz. “

Greenberg’s attorney, Fritz Scheller, did not immediately respond to a phone call or email requesting comment on Saturday.

Around the time Greenberg’s plan to plead guilty was revealed in court on April 8, Gaetz hired one of Trump’s criminal defense attorneys, Marc Mukasey, as well as a new spokesperson and analyst. politician, Erin Elmore of Logan Circle Group, who was once a contender on Trump’s “The Apprentice” reality show.

Stone said Greenberg involved others because “desperate men often tell lies.”

“I saw no justification or real evidence for any of the savage accusations he made against Congressman Gaetz,” Stone said.

At the April hearing, Greenberg agreed with prosecutors that his case “should be resolved with a guilty plea” at a hearing scheduled for May 15 before US District Judge Gregory A. Presnell in Orlando.

