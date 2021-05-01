Politics
Working to supply 40k O2 generators to India: China
Chinese companies are working around the clock to meet the demand for 40,000 oxygen generators from India, which faces a shortage of living gas amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the ambassador said. Sun Weidong, adding that several organizations are using private channels to extend aid to the neighboring country.
As far as I know, Chinese companies have ramped up production of at least 40,000 orders for oxygen generators from the Indian side, and they are working around the clock to deliver them as quickly as possible. Many Chinese companies and private organizations also use their own channels to provide various [forms of] aid to India, said the Chinese ambassador to India in an interview with the public tabloid Global Times.
In April, China provided more than 5,000 ventilators, 21,569 oxygen generators, more than 21 million masks and around 3,800 tons of medicine to India, Sun said, citing statistics from the General Administration of Customs. from China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday expressed serious concerns about the pandemic situation in India and offered to help fight the outbreak, in a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
China is willing to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with India and provide support and assistance to the country, Xi said as quoted by state-run Xinhua News Agency. I am very concerned about the recent outbreak of novel coronary pneumonia in India, and I would like to express my sincere condolences to the Indian government and people on behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, and on my own behalf, Xi added. message.
Following this, Chinese state media reported that State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, expressing China’s concerns over the second wave in India which pushed daily cases beyond the 400,000 mark on Thursday.
Wang said China will continue to encourage and support Chinese companies to speed up production and provide anti-epidemic materials to India according to the requirements. In addition to this, it will also facilitate customs clearance and transportation of anti-epidemic material purchased by the Indian side.
Third, we will organize video exchanges between health and epidemic prevention experts from both countries to share experience and effective epidemic control measures, Wang said.
The Chinese minister reiterated the country’s support for India’s efforts and said he will ensure that all necessary materials are sent to Indian entities without delay.
Chinese companies will be supported to deliver the materials, and airports, customs and airlines will be responsible for smoothly facilitating the movement of goods, he said.
Appreciating Xis’ condolence message to Modi, Jaishankar thanked the Chinese side for showing goodwill and unity, and for providing strong support to the Indian side in purchasing anti-epidemic supplies. .
Jaishankar said Indian entities are commercially purchasing the products and raw materials needed for the Covid-19 response from suppliers in China. He added that this process would be facilitated if various transport corridors and cargo flights remained open and the necessary logistical support. [was] provided as soon as possible, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.
