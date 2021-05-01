Imran Khan will likely visit Saudi Arabia on May 7, 2021





Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan, issued a statement regarding Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

In his statement, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan said:

“A number of agreements, memoranda of understanding on security, media and climate change will be signed during the Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit the Kingdom on May 7, 2021, according to the sources.

Earlier on Friday, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This was stated in a statement released by the media branch of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Religious Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi were also present at the meeting.

It is relevant to mention here that the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Pakistan has stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia before or immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Prime Minister Khan will have a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit.

According to Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Kingdom has been confirmed, but the dates will be announced later.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Imran Khan received a phone call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Crown Prince inquired about the Prime Minister’s state of health and wished him a speedy recovery. PM Imran has also inquired about Mohammed Bin Salman’s welfare since he recently underwent surgery.

During their conversation, the Prime Minister praised the Saudi Transformational Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative recently announced by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

He also highlighted the Pakistans 10 Billion Tree Tsunami initiative, which is underway across the country, and its potential dividends in restoring the ecosystem and fighting climate change.

While emphasizing the complementarities between the environmental initiatives of the two countries, the Prime Minister called for a strengthening of bilateral cooperation and the sharing of knowledge in this area.

In addition, Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his warm greetings to the Guardian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Prime Minister Imran, however, reiterated the Pakistanis ‘desire to further strengthen the kind and brotherly ties with Saudi Arabia and also reiterated Pakistanis’ support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

In addition, the two leaders agreed to work together to further strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.

The crown prince also invited the prime minister to visit Saudi Arabia in the near future.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos