Dreamers Urge Compassion for Families and Children at the US Border | Donald Trump News





Washington, DC Angelica Villalobos still remembers the bumpy 16-hour bus ride she, her parents, and four siblings took to reach the U.S. border 25 years ago.

The family, originally from the Mexican city of Guanajuato, crossed the Rio Grande River to eventually enter the United States, where they hoped to start a new life with better opportunities. She was 11 years old and could not swim.

It was scary, Villalobos, now 36, with five children of her own, told Al Jazeera in a phone interview from Oklahoma, where she now lives with her family. Once we started walking in the river, I couldn’t reach the ground, so I pretty much had to hold on to another person who had dragged me.

Villalobos was granted legal status in the United States eight years ago under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era policy that gave him the right to remain legally and work in the states. -United, but not to obtain citizenship.

Often referred to as Dreamers, DACA recipients, who currently number over 640,000 across the country, have become active and staunch advocates of social justice and immigration reform.

Now, as thousands of migrant families and unaccompanied minors, many fleeing poverty and gang violence, arrive at the US-Mexico border in search of protection, the Dreamers say the harsh welcome these migrants have received stark contrast to the support they now enjoy.

They are fleeing violence and many of these children have lost their parents, Villalobos said. Were no different from these unaccompanied minors. They put us in a different category of people because they are newcomers, but they were no different.

Maps of Bidens

When US President Joe Biden took office, he took immediate action to try to overhaul the nations’ immigration system and overturn some of Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies.

In February, Democrats introduced a Biden-backed immigration bill that would create an eight-year path to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants, as well as a fast-track citizenship program for the Dreamers. Trump had tried to end DACA before the US Supreme Court ruled against him.

But the recent increase in the number of migrants arriving at the southern border of the United States has put the Biden administration under scrutiny and its far-reaching immigration reform plans appear to be stalled. In March, US authorities apprehended more than 172,000 migrants along the US-Mexico border, the highest tally in 15 years.

Thousands of families and children, many from Mexico and Central America, have attempted to enter the United States in recent months in search of asylum [File: Go Nakamura/Reuters]In a recent speech to Congress, Biden suggested tackling distinct elements of his bill that are more likely to pass in the US Senate, where Democrats hold a narrow majority and a minimum of 10 votes. Republicans are needed.

Now listen, if you don’t like my plan, let’s at least get over what we all agree on: Congress needs to pass legislation this year to finally ensure the protection of Dreamers, the young people who have never known. America as their home, Biden said during his April 28 speech.

But there have been recent signs that bipartisan support for the Dreamers may be unraveling. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell recently said Republicans are unlikely to support a separate bill for DACA recipients without imposing tighter border restrictions.

Well, all I can tell you is everyone is in favor of the DACA issue, McConnell said, as reported by US outlet The Hill. I cannot imagine that we would pass an immigration-related bill, however valid, without insisting on our part that we address the obvious border crisis.

The dreamers’ plea

The connection Republicans make between the Dreamers and the politically charged situation on the US-Mexico border comes as US public opinion on the two issues differs widely. A poll conducted by the Pew Research Center last year found that 74% of Americans support granting permanent legal status to Dreamers in the United States, while a growing percentage of Americans are concerned about the arrival of migrants at the border.

Elise de Castillo, executive director of the Central American Refugee Center, a New York State refugee support group, attributed the difference to the fact that the Dreamers over the past decade have done a fantastic job defending themselves- same.

The Dreamers have shown the American public how they contribute to our country, our society and our economy, de Castillo told Al Jazeera, referring to protests, marches and social media campaigns.

This is why this population is as compelling as it is and why it enjoys the support it brings on both sides of the aisle, she said. People at the border have not yet had that opportunity.

DACA beneficiaries and their supporters gathered outside the United States Supreme Court on June 18, 2020 to protest the Trump administration’s efforts to end the program [File: Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP]Karen Herrera, a 29-year-old DACA recipient from Berkeley, Calif. Who came to the United States from Mexico with her parents when she was three, attributed the support for the Dreamers to the widely held belief that they were innocent children brought into the country. by adults who broke the law. This idea does not necessarily translate into other categories of migrants, she said.

For some reason in the Dreamer concept, there is a shift in responsibility onto our parents, our guardians. There’s some sort of scapegoat mechanism going on, Herrera told Al Jazeera. I think that’s why Dreamer’s narrative is so acceptable.

Diana Sanchez, co-founder of the Yonkers Sanctuary Movement and former DACA recipient, said for the program to pass under former President Barack Obama, the narrative had to be built around the idea that it was our parents who committed the crime. .

The 34-year-old said the argument has a profound effect on migrant communities: parents of DACA beneficiaries have been excluded from the program and remain undocumented.

He also promoted the idea that new migrants must meet a certain standard before they are worthy of support, Sanchez said. To qualify for the DACA, applicants must be under the age of 18 when they arrived in the United States, live in the country continuously since arriving, have no criminal record, and hold a degree in high school or equivalent.

A migrant is seen among tents in an encampment of Mexican and Central American asylum seekers at the El Chaparral border crossing with the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico [File: Jorge Duenes/Reuters]Our parents have been criminalized and new migrants are now criminalized in part because with DACA there is a need for perfection: students, young people, people who can contribute to American society, Sanchez told Al Jazeera .

Persistent fears

Nonetheless, despite having made their home in the United States for years, many dreamers still face challenges in the country, including the fact that they still have to renew their status every two years.

Luz Ochoa was 10 years old when she arrived in the United States with her parents from Colombia. The 31-year-old said there was constant concern the DACA could be canceled, making her uncertain about the future. There is the fear of being illegal again, [that] at any time we can be attacked and sent back to a country I haven’t been to since I was 10, Ochoa told Al Jazeera.

She added that while every migration story is different, in many ways the journeys are familiar.

I remember coming here with just a backpack and that was all I had that was in there, she said. You leave it all behind, and you really trust that the place you are going will be better than the last.

