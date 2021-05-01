Mahfud MD says Indonesian economy is growing despite a lot of corruption





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD was the speaker of the webinar “Tadarus Democracy” on the topic “Economy and Democracy”, Saturday (1/5/2021). In his presentation, Mahfud asked the audience to appreciate the nation’s progress even though there are a number of issues such as corruption. “Of course, we shouldn’t (mention), for example, that our country is very corrupt, oligarchic, etc. We shouldn’t be too disappointed because in fact every now and then we’ve made progress. , our democratic life still needs to be improved, but the progress made so far should not be overlooked, ”he said. Mahfud said that when Indonesia was not yet independent, almost the entire population was poor, down to around 99%. The poverty rate, he continued, continued to decline at the end of the reign of the first president as well as the Indonesian independence proclaimer, namely, Sukarno, to 54%. Since Soeharto’s resignation in 1998, Mahfud said, the poverty rate has continued to decline to 18 percent. This figure decreased during the time of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), reaching 11.7% until the era of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to 9.7%. “What does this mean? There is progress even though there is a lot of corruption because Indonesia is very rich. If it is run even though it is corrupt, it will still have many benefits for the the population, especially if it is later managed properly from corruption, ”he said. The former Minister of Defense also spoke of the relationship between democracy and law in a country. The resulting political configuration, Mahfud said, has an effect on existing legal attitudes. “I always say this, corruption is always seen as a phenomenon of breaking the law. But in my thesis, the law is actually good or bad, whether the legal substance is made or its application, it depends on democracy.” , said Mahfud. “If democracy works well, the law will be good. If democracy is bad, the law will also be bad. A democratic political configuration appears, the law will be reactive. Then the political configuration appears authoritarian and hegemonic, then the law will be very very conservative, ”he continued. Full news >>> Click here [Gambas:Video CNBC] (friends)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos