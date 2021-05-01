India pursued assertive foreign policy in 2020, says U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency

India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pursued an assertive foreign policy in 2020 aimed at demonstrating the strength of the country and its perception as a net provider of security in the strategically vital Indian Ocean region, a said a major US intelligence agency.

The Defense Intelligence Agency also told lawmakers that New Delhi has also toughened its approach to an aggressive China.

During the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic, New Delhi played a leading role in delivering medical supplies to countries in South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, facilitating the evacuation of Indian and other South Asians from viral hotspots, he said on Friday.

India has hardened its approach to China following a deterioration in bilateral relations that followed China’s efforts to take the territory claimed by India along the disputed border from the Line of Effective Control to from summer 2020, said Berrier.

In response to the June clash between Indian and Chinese troops and the deaths of 20 Indians and four Chinese soldiers, New Delhi responded by deploying 40,000 additional troops, artillery, tanks and planes to the border. contested, occupying strategic mountain passes in dispute. territory, and sending Indian Navy ships to monitor Chinese ships in the Gulf of Aden, he said.

India has also implemented economic measures intended to signal its determination against China, including banning Chinese mobile phone applications and taking steps to bring in trustworthy telecommunications providers, he said. he declared to lawmakers.

According to Berrier, India has also maintained an assertive approach to its border with Pakistan, refusing to engage in diplomatic dialogue in the absence of Pakistani action to end support for anti-Indian militant groups.

Tensions remain high after the Pulwama terrorist attack of 2019 and the military reactions that followed, and the action of the Modi government in August 2019 “to reduce the autonomy of Jammu and the Kashmirs by revising the Indian Constitution”.

Indian Army units along the Line of Control border periodically carried out artillery strikes against suspected militant camps and Pakistani Army positions throughout the year.

India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire agreement in late February 2021, but any high-level militant attack by suspected Pakistan-based groups is likely to elicit an Indian military response that could escalate into military confrontation, he said. -he declares.

New Delhi continues to pursue a broad military modernization effort encompassing air, land, naval and strategic nuclear forces, with an emphasis on national defense production.

“It will continue its long-standing defense relationship with Russia due to the large amount of Russian-sourced equipment in India’s inventory and Moscows’ willingness to help New Delhi strengthen its manufacturing industry. national defense, said Berrier.

India has continued to develop its own hypersonic, ballistic, cruise and air defense missile capabilities, performing around a dozen tests since September.

India has an increasing number of satellites in orbit and is expanding its use of space resources, likely pursuing offensive space capabilities to enhance the role space resources play in its military strategy.

It successfully conducted an ASAT (anti-satellite) missile test in March 2019 and has since announced its intention to further define the role of ASAT weapons in its national security strategy.

New Delhi is also seeking to develop space expertise with the training of its Defense Space Agency and through space warfare exercises, such as IndSpaceEx which was held in July 2019.

Berrier also told lawmakers that the Pakistani military continues to carry out counterterrorism operations against militant groups that pose a threat to it.

These efforts have reduced the violence of some anti-Pakistan militant, terrorist and sectarian groups in Pakistan.

However, we believe that these groups remain capable of conducting mostly small-scale attacks and occasionally high-profile attacks. The Pakistani anti-Pakistani militant group Tehrik-e-Taliban was weakened by the losses of its leaders, but recently announced its reunification with two dissident groups to strengthen its capacities, he said.

While Pakistani intelligence services continue to provide material support and safe haven to the Taliban, Islamabad continues to support Afghan peace efforts, encouraging the Taliban to engage in dialogue with the Afghan government, he added.

Berrier said Pakistani relations with India have remained strained since New Delhis’ revocation in August 2019 of the semi-autonomous status of the Kashmirs.

During the year, tensions with India are likely to remain high and concerted efforts by both sides to fully implement the February 25, 2021 ceasefire will be needed to reduce tensions along the line. control.

Pakistan sees nuclear weapons as the key to its national survival, especially to counter the threat of the growing superiority of India’s conventional forces, and will likely increase its nuclear stockpile in 2021.

To this end, Pakistan continues to modernize and expand its nuclear capabilities by conducting training with its deployed weapons and testing development missiles.