Three giant steps to return to normal life: Boris Johnson tries to organize a political response

Boris Johnson is now trying to mount a political response after weeks of unrest by appealing directly to voters with a set of ‘real’ policies on lifting the lockdown and tackling crime.

The Prime Minister, who has been criticized for renovating his Downing Street apartment, promises to remove the limit on mourners at funerals from May 17, to abolish the ‘meter plus’ social distancing rule from June 21 and, in a few days, to publish the first list. “green” countries that holidaymakers can visit without quarantine.

Additionally, he uses an article in today’s Mail on Sunday to pledge a crackdown on crime, including tougher measures to tackle drug gangs and street violence, and a new task force to counter an upsurge in dognapping. Mr Johnson also writes that given the “freedoms” made possible by the deployment of the vaccine, “I have no doubt that our economy will rebound strongly.”

He adds: “What I know is that the safety and security on our streets is absolutely essential for sustainable investment and economic growth. That is why we must continue to use this moment to bring home our advantage, eliminate gangsters and the misery they cause, and make our streets Covid-proof and crime-free.

His comments come after weeks of wrangling over ‘Flatgate’, stories about lobbying and claims he denies making callous remarks about the Covid death toll. Conservative strategists hope the headlines will be dismissed by voters in this week’s local election as ‘Westminster bubble’ issues that do not affect their daily lives.

One of the most welcome steps in Mr Johnson’s response program will be to remove the legal limit of 30 mourners at funerals from May 17.

On the contrary, sites will be able to set their own capacity limits in accordance with the “meter plus” social distancing rule. It will apply to interior and exterior services. The rule of the distance will itself be abandoned from June 21, announcing the advent of an almost normal summer.

A source said: “We can go far enough to end social distancing.” However, companies will be encouraged to keep certain measures in place, such as glass screens.

It has not yet been decided whether the masks will be kept in certain settings, while some restrictions could be kept “in reserve” in case there is a third wave of serious infections next winter, despite the success of the. vaccination program.

The list of ‘green’ countries that UK citizens can fly to after May 17 is expected to be announced as early as Friday and will be reviewed every three weeks.

According to a source, Portugal is “on the verge” of being included. A new government slogan will tell potential vacationers: “Travel Safe, Plan Ahead”.

Meanwhile, Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland will set up the Pet Theft Task Force to tackle the increase in the number of stolen dogs since last year’s lockdown.

Mr Johnson is also launching a campaign to stem what he describes as the ‘contagion’ of drug gangs by using so-called county networks to spread ‘misery’.

The PM is trying to regain political leadership after three separate inquiries were launched into Renovations No.10 by the Election Commission, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and Lord Geidt, the new Ministerial Interests Advisor.

Last night, the Prime Minister was faced with new questions about his financial affairs after the Mail on Sunday learned that Tory donors had been asked to help the Prime Minister cover childcare costs for his children. A senior conservative source told this newspaper that a donor responded by saying: ‘Why should I pay to have her baby wiped off? ”

There were similar claims that Tory bankrollers were asked to cover the cost of a personal trainer for Mr Johnson. No 10 did not deny yesterday that donors had been approached, but insisted that the prime minister had “personally paid” the two staff members.

Asked about allegations that a friend of Mr Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds, covered the costs, before being reimbursed by the Prime Minister, the spokesperson said: ‘I don’t want to go in there. ”

Meanwhile, Tory MPs staged rearguard action against the Election Commission, criticizing its “dismal record” and urging the prime minister to dismiss the body investigating him. MP Peter Bone said the watchdog ‘was not fit to investigate a cocktail in a brewery. It should be abolished. ”

Those in charge of No 10 were also carried by other good news on the withdrawal of Covid: only seven deaths were recorded yesterday, the lowest comparable figure since September 4 and a drop of a third last week .

The number of positive tests, at 1,907, fell by 11%. Meanwhile, 129,657 additional first doses of vaccine and 405,456 second doses were given yesterday, bringing the proportion of UK adults with a first dose to 65.2%. A total of 28.4% received both doses.

This means that the number of adults receiving their second jab will likely pass the 15 million mark today.

In his MoS article, Mr Johnson focused on law and order, saying: ‘We have to take gangs down hard at every step. ”

Describing the Labor Party as a ‘soft on crime’ he writes: ‘We support the police in the fight, with new powers to tackle street violence (constantly opposed by the Labor Party) and we support their efforts with tougher penalties for sexual and violent offenders ”.

And on dognapping he says, “This crime is too often dismissed as relatively insignificant, I disagree. If you are cynical and mean enough to steal a dog, in an organized gang, then you will almost certainly be involved in other types of crime.

The holidays are back … and families will receive a Green List update every 3 weeks

By Anna Mikhailova

Families should be given the green light to take summer vacations to some popular European hotspots before the end of the month, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

The government is expected to announce as early as this week the first countries Britons can visit without having to quarantine, but the list would only include a handful of destinations.

Sources say the so-called green list will be updated every three weeks, giving hope that new countries, including popular destinations in Europe, will be announced before the end of this month. For much of the country, the mid-term break begins on May 31.

As part of the traffic light system for overseas travel, those returning from green countries will not need to quarantine but will have to pass two Covid tests one before returning to the UK, which may be a lateral flow test or PCR, and a PCR test on the second day after their return.

Those returning from countries designated as orange or red will still need to be quarantined, at home or in a hotel, and pass three mandatory tests. Government officials are questioning whether to stick to past policy plans to exempt all children under 11 from testing.

The majority of European countries are expected to achieve orange status this week, but there is hope that some will turn green in the next update of the list.

The ban on overseas vacations will end on May 17, with the threat of fines for attempting to travel without an authorized reason.

Ahead of the cautious return of international travel, the government will soon unveil a new slogan, Travel Safe, Plan Ahead. It will replace the current recommendations on travel reduction. An announcement from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps indicating which countries were given what color would have been in pencil for Friday, although that could slip early next week. Prior to that, the Joint Biosafety Center (JBC), which provides the government with evidence-based analysis, will assess the latest data from around the world.

The system is based on four main criteria: the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated, the rate of Covid infection, emerging variants of coronavirus, and the strength of a country’s genomic sequencing that would detect variants.

It is understood that the JBC assessment means that only a small number of countries will be on the first green list. These are believed to include Malta, Gibraltar, and Israel.

All tests required to travel to Green, Orange and Red countries will need to be paid for privately. However, costs have come down, with some companies only charging $ 45 per test.

Many countries require tests to be done before leaving the UK, but Greece recently became the first major European country to announce that vaccinated Britons won’t need them to enter. Spain, Portugal and France have also indicated that they will follow suit.